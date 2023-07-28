College Football

College Football Conference Realignment Betting Odds: Notre Dame +800 to Join Big 10 by 2025

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
rudy

The possibility of Notre Dame breaking its long-held football independence to join the Big 10 Conference has been a recurring topic among football pundits and sports betting circles. Current odds from our in-house expert with a deep history in the sports betting industry set Notre Dame’s switch to the Big 10 by 2025 at +800, translating to a roughly 11% chance.

Notre Dame Given Just 11% Chance of Joining Big 10 by 2025 According to TSD Betting Expert

In the world of betting, the odds of +800 for Notre Dame to join the Big 10 by 2025 implies that the likelihood of this occurrence is roughly 11%. On the contrary, the odds of -2500 for the Fighting Irish not to switch their allegiance by 2025 suggest a significantly higher probability of about 96%.

These odds are more than just numbers. They provide insight into the perspective of betting circles and football analysts regarding Notre Dame’s potential conference shift. It should be noted that while the oddsmaker thinks this is a fair reflection of Notre Dame’s chances of joining the Big 10, the odds quoted are for entertainment purposes only.

Even though odds are never a guaranteed prediction of outcomes, they do serve as an informed perspective based on several factors like Notre Dame’s historic college football independence, current contracts, and the sentiments within the college itself.

Irish TV Deal Runs Through 2025

Notre Dame’s current TV contract with NBC, set to expire in 2025, has been a key pillar in preserving the school’s football independence. As it stands, this television deal gives the Fighting Irish the autonomy and financial cushion they’ve valued and monetized for years, resisting multiple attempts from various conferences to court them.

There’s a long-standing history between Notre Dame and the Big 10 Conference. Since their initial application to the Big 10 in 1899, the Irish have repeatedly found themselves on the verge of joining the conference, notably during the tenure of former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. But, time and again, Notre Dame’s deep-rooted independence prevailed.

Pros and Cons of Joining Big 10

Let’s dive deeper into the pros and cons of Notre Dame’s potential shift:

Pros:

  1. A Sense of Belonging: Joining the Big 10 can foster a strong sense of community for Notre Dame. This would connect the school with an esteemed collection of academic institutions.
  2. Increased Competition: The Fighting Irish would face a higher level of consistent competition in the Big 10, enhancing their appeal to recruits and viewers.
  3. Financial Stability: With a share of the Big 10’s lucrative television contracts and overall revenue, Notre Dame could enjoy increased financial stability.

Cons:

  1. Loss of Independence: Since the inception of its football program, Notre Dame has cherished its independence. Joining a conference could mean a loss of tradition and identity.
  2. Schedule Constraints: Notre Dame currently has flexibility with its football schedule, allowing them to play nationwide. Conference membership could impose restrictions, limiting their reach.
  3. TV Contract Changes: Notre Dame’s existing lucrative TV contract with NBC offers autonomy and financial comfort. A shift to the Big 10 may alter these benefits.

Given these factors and the sentiments from the Notre Dame camp, it seems the Fighting Irish are content maintaining their independence. Their lucrative NBC deal, access to the College Football Playoff, and the relative financial freedom they enjoy all point towards Notre Dame standing firm.

While speculations and the prospect of a shift to the Big 10 continue to linger, the odds suggest that Notre Dame is likely to hold onto their coveted football independence for the foreseeable future. It’s a bet they’ve made time and time again, and so far, it’s been paying off.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
