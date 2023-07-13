College Football: Heisman Favorites, Odds Heading Into 2023

Could we see the first repeat Heisman Trophy Winner since 1975?

It has been nearly five decades since Archie Griffin became the first and only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice, achieving the feat in 1974 and 1975. Now, USC’s Caleb Williams aims to follow in Griffin’s footsteps and become the next two-time Heisman Trophy winner in college football history.

Williams, the current favorite to win the award with odds of +500, faces formidable competition in his quest for back-to-back Heisman Trophies. The Pac-12 conference, in particular, is home to several exceptional quarterbacks in the 2023 season who could challenge Williams for the prestigious honor. With USC set to join the Big Ten Conference alongside crosstown rival UCLA in 2024, this is the Trojans’ final chance to secure conference glory before the conference transition.

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds

Players Current Heisman Trophy Odds Play Caleb Williams USC +500 Jayden Daniels LSU +900 Quinn Ewers Texas +1100 Micahel Penix Jr. Wash +1200 Drake Maye UNC +1400 Cade Klubnik Clem +1400 Jordan Travis FSU +1600 Bo Nix Ore +1600 J.J. Mc Carthy Mich +1800 Carson Beck UGA +2000

Heisman Favorites

Caleb Williams QB | USC | +500

Caleb Williams, the talented USC quarterback, is currently listed at +500 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. While these odds suggest he is a frontrunner for the prestigious award, history has shown that winning back-to-back Heisman Trophies is an incredibly difficult task.

Bryce Young, the former Alabama quarterback, provides a recent example. Young, who won the Heisman in 2021, entered the 2022 season as one of the favorites but failed to make it to the finalist stage. Despite eventually being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he couldn’t secure a second Heisman Trophy. This serves as a reminder that even highly touted players like Young and Williams face immense pressure and expectations, making it challenging to meet those lofty standards.

The difficulty of winning consecutive Heisman Trophies is evident in the fact that only one player, Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, has accomplished this feat, achieving it in 1974 and 1975. Griffin’s remarkable achievement highlights the rarity of such success in college football.

Comparing Williams to Young, it’s worth noting that the market appears to have slightly lower expectations for Williams. Young started the 2022 season with +350 odds, indicating a higher level of confidence in his potential repeat victory. Despite Williams’ immense talent and potential, it is still a gamble to invest in another Heisman ticket for him, even if he enters the preseason as a favored candidate.

Jayden Daniels QB | LSU | +900

Jayden Daniels, the talented LSU quarterback, is currently listed at +900 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. While his path to the prestigious award may seem straightforward, it is important to consider various factors that come into play.

LSU’s reputation as a program with a rich history of success and elite coaching certainly works in Daniels’ favor. The program’s track record of winning at a high level provides a strong foundation for him to build his Heisman campaign upon. If LSU can make the leap from divisional winner to conference winner, it would significantly enhance Daniels’ chances of being considered a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trophy often takes into account a player’s performance as well as the success of their team. If Daniels can lead LSU to an impressive season, showcasing his skills and elevating the team’s overall performance, he will gain substantial Heisman credibility. The accomplishments and achievements of the team can directly impact the perception of the quarterback and his Heisman candidacy.

Quinn Ewers QB | Texas | +1100

Quinn Ewers, the highly-touted Texas quarterback, is currently listed at +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Despite possessing immense raw talent, there are concerns about his ability to retain the starting position due to the emergence of freshman standout Arch Manning, despite some of Manning’s lackluster Spring-Ball play.

Ewers is widely recognized for his exceptional skills and is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football. His physical abilities and natural talent set him apart from the majority of his peers. However, even with his impressive skill set, there is uncertainty surrounding his starting role on the team. But if he does start and can lead Texas back to prominence, you have to believe he would be in contention for a Heisman.

Ultimately, Ewers’ Heisman prospects will depend on how he performs and whether he can fend off the challenge from Arch Manning to solidify his role as the starting quarterback for Texas. If he can rise to the occasion and showcase his talent consistently, he may have a shot at capturing the Heisman Trophy.