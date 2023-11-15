Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams obviously felt overwhelmed by his competitive and personal emotions.

Moments earlier, the Trojans suffered a 54-42 shootout loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 4. The defeat eliminated USC from PAC-12 championship game contention and FBS playoff consideration. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, needed a shoulder to cry on. He found his mother and crawled up into the stands, hid his face behind a cover and let it all out.

Betonline Sportsbook believes the overly emotional Williams (-250) is composed enough to be the best bet for being drafted No. 1 overall during the 2024 NFL draft.

USC QB Caleb Williams Needs To Get Over Emotional Losses

The Trojans’ season started so promising, winning their first six games by scoring at least 42 points in each outing. But in dropping four of their past five contests, the defense has been exposed, yielding 219 points during that span.

The loss to the Huskies, however, seemed too much for Williams to handle. It was the Trojans’ third loss of the season. They were out of title contention.

Despite dropping a duel with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., Williams again put his athleticism on display, completing 27 of 36 passes for 312 yards and compiling four total TDs.

But he lost a fumble and absorbed a sack, two key plays Williams, after the fact, couldn’t emotionally handle making, despite creating several highlight-reel plays.

Trojans, Williams Set To Meet UCLA In Regular-Season Finale

For the season, Williams is 235 of 346 for 3,249 yards, 29 TD passes and just four interceptions.

He remains in contention for a Heisman repeat, but the four losses likely will leave him out of New York in mid-December. Betonline Sportsbook does not have Williams listed among its top-five contenders. Oregon QB Bo Nix (-115) remains the favorite, followed by Penix (+400), LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+475), Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+500) and Georgia QB Carson Beck (+4000).

Williams will have one more regular-season opportunity to climb back into the Heisman race. The Trojans will meet cross-town rival UCLA on Saturday.

Will Williams elect to play in a bowl game, without national title aspirations?

Or will he begin preparing for life as a future NFL No. 1 overall draft pick?

2024 NFL No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Odds

Here are the odds for the frontrunners who could be chosen first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Player No. 1 Draft Pick Odds Play Caleb Williams -250 Drake Maye +275 Marvin Harrison Jr. +1000 Michael Penix Jr. +3300 Joe Alt +4500 Quinn Ewers +5000 Shedeur Sanders +10000

