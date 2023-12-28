CFP

College Football Playoff Picks: ESPN Football Power Index’s Expert Predictions

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
When Does The CFP Start? 2024 College Football Playoff Date, Time, Schedule & TV Channel

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) has emerged as a key analytical tool in forecasting college football outcomes. And now, it’s taking its analytics to the high-stakes environment of the College Football Playoff (CFP). The FPI’s predictions are highly anticipated, offering insights into the probable outcomes of critical matchups. Let’s delve into the FPI’s expert predictions for two exciting CFP semi-final games.

Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Alabama vs. Michigan – CFP Semi Final – Rose Bowl

📅 Date: 1/1/24
🕔 Time: 5:00pm ET
📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Alabama +105 +2 -105 Over 44.5 -110
Michigan -125 -2 -115 Under 44.5 -110

FPI Analysis

The FPI tilts the scales in favor of Michigan, assigning them a 55.5% chance of victory, corresponding to -125 on the moneyline. In contrast, Alabama’s chance translates to +125 on the moneyline as per FPI. BetOnline aligns closely with this assessment, listing Michigan at -125 on the moneyline and Alabama at +105.

Despite Alabama’s recent surge in performance, the FPI and betting odds suggest a slightly higher probability for a Michigan win. The question remains: can Alabama continue their winning momentum and upset the odds?

Texas vs. Washington – CFP Semi Final – Sugar Bowl

📅 Date: 1/1/24
🕔 Time: 8:45pm ET
📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Texas -172 -4 -107 Over 63 -110
Washington +152 +4 -113 Under 63 -110

FPI Analysis

Texas is presented as a strong favorite by the FPI, with a 69% chance to win, equating to -223 on the moneyline. However, Washington’s moneyline stands at +152 (as opposed to +223 with according to the FPI) with BetOnline, indicating a potentially closer contest than what the FPI suggests.

This discrepancy highlights Texas as the value pick, with moneyline odds of -172. Additionally, the -4 point spread on Texas also seems to offer good value.

The key question here is whether Washington’s potent air attack can penetrate Texas’s secondary, or if Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns will dominate in the Sugar Bowl.

Topics  
CFP College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Arrow to top