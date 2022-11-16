NCAAF

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 Announced For Week 12 – LSU and Alabama Move Up

David Evans
cfp college football playoff trophy
With eleven weeks of college football behind us, the College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape. The CFP selection committee released their latest top 25 rankings on Tuesday evening. With Oregon’s loss, several teams moved up in the rankings including LSU, Alabama, and USC. With NCAAF really kicking into high gear over the next few weeks, several games with huge CFP significance are on the menu.

No changes at the top

While there are no changes to the top four in this week’s CFP rankings, Oregon’s loss, means that there is a bit of a reshuffle in behind. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU remain in the College Football Playoff places for the time being. All four teams won reasonably comfortably in week 11 and the selection committee saw no reason to change anything for the time being.

Tennessee thumped Missouri and they remain on the bubble in fifth. Oregon, who were ranked sixth last week, lost at home to Washington and that was enough to see them slide out of the top ten, down into 12th.

This gave LSU the sixth slot, up from seventh, after they scraped by Arkansas. Meanwhile, USC and Alabama move up a slot each into seventh and eighth respectively. Clemson moves up a spot to ninth, while Utah rounds out the top ten, after Ole Miss slides from 11th to 14th after their loss to Bama.

SEC with half the top eight

We currently have four SEC teams in the top eight, but the question is if they can get multiple teams in the CFP.

If the College Football Playoff selection committee favors conference champions, TCU and USC will be looking to clinch theirs and grab a spot. However, should LSU beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, there will likely be two SEC teams in that top four.

There is even a possibility of Tennessee getting a look in, and they may be in a good position. One of Ohio State and Michigan will likely be left out after they square off. TCU will have to have run the table and USC will have to earn their way in. If that doesn’t happen, and Georgia beats LSU for the SEC Championship, the Vols will be looking at sneaking in. It all sets up for a fascinating couple of weeks.

CFP Rankings for Week 12

Here is the full week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25:

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. TCU (10-0)
  5. Tennessee (9-1)
  6. LSU (8-2)
  7. USC (9-1)
  8. Alabama (8-2)
  9. Clemson (9-1)
  10. Utah (8-2)
  11. Penn State (8-2)
  12. Oregon (8-2)
  13. North Carolina (9-1)
  14. Ole Miss (8-2)
  15. Kansas State (7-3)
  16. UCLA (8-2)
  17. Washington (8-2)
  18. Notre Dame (7-3)
  19. Florida State (7-3)
  20. UCF (8-2)
  21. Tulane (8-2)
  22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  23. Oregon State (7-3)
  24. NC State (7-3)
  25. Cincinnati (8-2)

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
