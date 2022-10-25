College Football Predictions Week 9 – Ohio State vs. Penn State – Odds & Picks

When Ohio State and Penn State meet Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes will look to extend their win streak in this rivalry to six. Both teams will enter the game ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 as they have done for the past five years in the annual Big Ten East battle. We dive into the odds looking at the spreads and lines while making our picks and predictions for one of the biggest NCAAF clashes this week.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes @ #13 Penn State Nittany Lions

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/29/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA.

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Ohio State -725 -15.5 (-116) PSU

+545 +15.5 (-104)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 61

-115 Under 61 -105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Buckeyes Big Favorites

It is not unusual for these two teams to be squaring off in a top-25 matchup. They have done it the past five years. However, what is unusual in that time is a PSU win. The Nittany Lions have not beaten the Buckeyes in any of those meeting and the oddsmakers don’t see that changing this week.

Ohio State is currently favored by 15.5 points on the spread and is a huge favorite to win the game outright. The total points line currently stands at 61 in what bookies expect to be a game with above average scoring.

The Buckeyes are coming into the game on the heater of all heaters. Their record of 7-0 doesn’t quite tell the full story as they have obliterated opponents by an average margin of almost 35 points this season. They will be trying to make one big push towards that number one seed for the College Football Playoff towards the end of this season.

Penn State bounced back from their loss to Michigan in week seven with a big win against Minnesota in week eight. But this promises to be a much more difficult task.

How will this game be decided?

It seems unlikely that Penn State can stop this powerhouse of the Buckeyes offense. However, the question is can they stop them enough to keep up the scoring with them?

Unfortunately, for Nittany Lions fans that also seems like it is unlikely. We have seen some wild things happen in college football this year, so they can cling on to that hope, but Michigan pretty much set the blueprint for Ohio State on how to beat PSU here.

The Buckeyes offense is a little different to Michigan in that they rely more on their quarterback, Heisman Trophy favorite, CJ Stroud. But the Buckeyes can also run the ball down your throat. They have two very capable running backs in Miyan Williams (pictured above) and TreVeyon Henderson. Penn State are giving up 4.8 yards per carry in their last three games, ranking in the bottom quarter of NCAA football.

Williams is going at seven yards per carry and leads the Buckeyes with nine touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Henderson is going at 5.9 yards per carry and this one-two tandem will operate behind an offensive line that should demolish their opposition.

It really sets up to be quite ugly for Penn State and we haven’t even touched on CJ Stroud yet. His matchup in this one is also very good and he will look to his favorite targets Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. all day in what should be a day where the Buckeyes rack up points for fun.

Penn State Offense to Stutter

It looks unlikely to us that Penn State can keep with the Buckeyes scoring this year. The matchup is pretty brutal for them with pretty middle of the road offense going up against an elite defense.

Penn State could look to start freshman five-star recruit Drew Allar at quarterback but it feels like they would be throwing him into the lion’s den if that were to happen. Usual starter Sean Clifford is likely still dealing with some shoulder issues and has not been a fan favorite at Beaver Stadium so far this year. Coach James Franklin will likely stick with him but when he is not moving the ball on Saturday, be prepared for more booing to ring around the stadium.

What is the pick?

Ohio State -15.5 @ -116 with BetOnline

