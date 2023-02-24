Last September, they were ranked 1-2.

Arch Manning was the No. 1 high school football prospect and Dante Moore was second, according to Top247.

Manning, who appears to be taking over the family business, capped a standout career at New Orleans Isidore Newman by signing with Texas.

Moore, who was offered by Michigan when he was in seventh grade, finished his prep years at Detroit King with back-to-back state championships.

Now, as early enrollees, both Manning and Moore are in the early stages of earning starting roles as freshmen.

Texas: Arch Manning Vs. Quinn Ewers

As a four-year starter at Newman, Manning threw for 9,754 yards and 140 touchdown passes. He broke prep records previously owned by his Super Bowl-champion uncles, Peyton and Eli.

The third-generation quarterback arrived in Austin, Texas, with the national hype of simply being … a Manning.

His main competition is Quinn Ewers, a former 5-star recruit who initially signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes. As a first-year starter for the Longhorns last season, Ewers had an up-and-down campaign.

He led the Longhorns to six wins in his 10 starts, throwing for 2,177 yards, 15 TDs and six interceptions. One knock on Ewers was his downfield consistency, completing 58.1 percent of his passes. Against five ranked programs, Ewers led the Longhorns to just one win, with his completion percentage dropping to 52.8 percent.

Manning may have an opening, but it appears small in the spring. Yes, Peyton Manning started as a freshman at Tennessee, but only because Jerry Colquitt and Todd Helton suffered injuries.

With his experience, Ewers likely will win the starting job this fall, but if he struggles against soon-to-be-SEC-rival Alabama in Week 2, pressure will mount on coach Steve Sarkisian to call on Manning.

“[Dante Moore is] capable of standing tall in the face of pressure, has the arm talent to deliver accurately to all field levels, and is already mechanically sound.” 🐻 2023 Top impact true freshman QBs: https://t.co/7Jy45bMSNepic.twitter.com/cEID4QpOeg — College Football Network (@CFN365) February 20, 2023

UCLA: Dante Moore Vs. Everybody

Moore is from Detroit.

He’s ready to take on all-comers.

Bring it on, Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee, Moore says.

For the majority of coach Chip Kelly’s five-year residency at UCLA, an athletic Dorian Thompson-Robinson commanded the offense. He finished his five-year career with 10,710 passing yards and 88 TDs. He also rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 TDs.

Can Moore replicate Thompson-Robinson’s skillset?

Time will tell.

In his first spring in Los Angeles, Moore will attempt to fend off the two transfers. Garbers compiled 599 passing yards at Washington during the past two seasons. Schlee moves up from Kent State after registering one of the MAC’s top passer ratings last season.

The freshman signal-caller initially pledged his services to Oregon, before flipping to UCLA. Perhaps, he saw a clear path to becoming a four-year starter.

Bring ‘em all on, Moore says.

He’s ready to compete against everybody.