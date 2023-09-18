The college football rankings for Week 4 have been announced and there are some movers and shakers in the pack. The talk of the town, the Colorado Buffaloes, come in at 19 this week, despite an overtime win over rivals Colorado State, they are down one place from 18. Let’s take a look at the main stories in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll for Week 4.

Week 4 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Rankings

*Previous week’s ranking in parentheses. National Championship odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Georgia (1) – 3-0 – +240 Michigan (2) – 3-0 – +400 Texas (4) – 3-0 – +900 Florida State (3) – 3-0 – +750 USC (5) – 3-0 – +1400 Ohio State (6) – 3-0 – +1200 Penn State (7) – 3-0 – +1600 Washington (8) – 3-0 – +2500 Notre Dame (9) – 4-0 – +1600 Oregon (13) – 3-0 – +2800 Utah (12) – 3-0 – +10000 LSU (14) – 2-1 – +2800 Alabama (10) – 2-1 – +3300 Oregon State (16) – 3-0 – +10000 Ole Miss (17) – 3-0 – +15000 Oklahoma (19) – 3-0 – +3300 North Carolina (20) – 3-0 – +15000 Duke (21) – 3-0 – +15000 Colorado (18) – 3-0 – +9000 Miami (FL) (22) – 3-0 – +7500 Washington State (23) – 3-0 – +30000 UCLA (24) – 3-0 – +15000 Tennessee (11) – 2-1 – +10000 Iowa (25) – 3-0 – +15000 Florida (NR) – 2-1 – +20000

Buffaloes Slide Down a Place Despite Rivalry Win Over CSU Rams

Colorado managed to retain its unbeaten streak in an OT thriller in Week 3. The Buffaloes, despite sliding down a place in the rankings, showcased their mettle in a heart-stopping overtime victory against the CSU Rams.

However, the victory isn’t the only highlight for Colorado. Next week, Deion Sanders’ team will face an even steeper challenge as they go head-to-head against the number 10 ranked Oregon Ducks. It promises to be a litmus test for the Buffaloes, and college football enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see how they fare against such top-tier competition.

Tennessee Sinks in The Swamp

Down in the South, the scene wasn’t as pleasant for Tennessee fans. The Volunteers experienced a severe blowout at the hands of the Florida Gators at The Swamp.

It was such a dominating performance by Florida that it propelled them to the 25th spot in the rankings.

On the other hand, Tennessee’s slide complicated their season. The preseason buzz around quarterback Joe Milton, which was at an all-time high, now seems to be plummeting rapidly. There’s a lot of soul-searching to do for Tennessee.

FSU Struggles vs. Boston College

Meanwhile, Florida State had a tough outing against Boston College, which subsequently led to their drop below Texas in the rankings.

The Seminoles’ quarterback, Jordan Travis, seemed to be struggling with injuries, but the larger concern for the team is its defense. Allowing 29 points against Boston College has raised many eyebrows and questions about the team’s defensive prowess.

Alabama’s Offensive Woes Continue

Alabama found itself embroiled in a tougher than expected contest against the USF Bulls. For much of the game, the Bulls were in contention. However, the Crimson Tide managed to pull off a 17-3 victory.

This win didn’t come easy and involved some significant decisions. Jalen Milroe was benched and Tyler Buchner started the game. Yet, the quarterback carousel didn’t end there. Buchner was subsequently replaced by Ty Simpson after a poor outing.

Now, the spotlight is on offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Who will start for the Tide in next week’s top-25 clash versus Ole Miss?

Top 25 Week 4 Schedule

Key Matchups in Week 4 for the AP Poll Top 25

Week 4 sees some epic showdowns with no fewer than six games where two top-25 teams will square off. The highlights will likely be Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Oregon vs. Colorado, and all-SEC showdown between Alabama and Ole Miss.

Top-25 Matchups:

Saturday, Sept. 23

Ohio State (6) at Notre Dame (9) | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Other Top-25 Games:

Saturday, Sept. 23

Georgia (1) vs. UAB | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

