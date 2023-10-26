College Football Picks

College Football Upset Alert: Week 9 Best Bets, Picks & Predictions

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Bet On Colorado vs USC in CO | Colorado Sports Betting Sites

As Week 9 looms, the college football landscape is ripe for surprises. While giants stand tall, true enthusiasts know that underdogs can spring shockers on any given Saturday. As the season deepens, upsets become pivotal in shaping playoff destinies. Hunting for the week’s potential game-changers? Look no further. Let’s dive into our expert picks and predictions for Week 9 as we put some teams on Upset Alert.

This college football season has been packed with upsets, and they will likely continue until the season concludes. Here, we will try to find games the sportsbooks have got wrong as we look for teams that are on Week 9 Upset Alert.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Week 9 Upset Alert – UCLA vs. Colorado (+17.5)

College Football Upset Alert: Week 9 Best Bets, Picks & Predictions

We have seen all season what Colorado is capable of with Deion Sanders at the helm. They went into TCU in Week 1 and took down the Horned Frogs as 21-point underdogs. They put up an exceptional fight against USC and almost pulled off an incredible comeback, losing by a touchdown despite being 22.5-point underdogs.

If there’s one thing this Colorado team doesn’t lack it is talent. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were both mentioned as Heisman Trophy candidates a couple of weeks into the season, and they have other players around them can make this offense hum.

UCLA ranks in the middle of pack in terms of passing yards allowed, and they will need to be on top form to keep Shedeur and his talented receiving corps quiet. The Buffaloes rank 3rd in the nation in passing yards per game, so this matchup bodes well for them.

The game sets up as a likely shootout and the Buffaloes will have enough to keep this closer than the spread suggests and possibly walk out of the Rose Bowl with a W.

Upset Alert Recommended Bets:

Bet on Colorado with BetOnline

Week 9 Upset Alert – Oregon vs. Utah (+6.5)

College Football Upset Alert: Week 9 Best Bets, Picks & Predictions

In one of the week’s premier matchups, the Oregon Ducks travel to Utah to take on the Utes. The Ducks come in ranked 8th, while Utah is the 13th ranked team in college football.

Utah’s defense has performed exceptionally well at home this season. They have given up totals of 7,7,11 and 14 in their four home games so far. This Oregon team is a level above anything they have faced so far, but the fact remains that this Utah D is a formidable opponent and a tough nut to crack, especially in Utah.

The Utah defense is ranked top-10 in yards allowed per rush and top-20 in QB rating allowed. So there is certainly enough reason here to be optimistic that Bo Nix won’t have everything his own way under center for the Ducks.

This could be trouble for Oregon if they can’t get their offense firing, and we are taking Utah to turn them over in a tough battle in Week 9.

Upset Alert Recommended Bets:

Bet on Utah with BetOnline
Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
WATCH: Joe Milton's 80 Yard Throw Goes Viral At Tennessee Football Practice

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets

Author image David Evans  •  Oct 19 2023
College Football Picks
psu v osu
Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 19 2023
College Football Picks
sam hartman 3
USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks and Best Bets
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 12 2023
College Football Picks
miami xavier restrepo
Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2023
College Football Picks
bo nix
Oregon vs. Washington Picks, Predictions & Best Bets: Both Offenses to Struggle on Saturday?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 12 2023
College Football Picks
jermaine burton 2
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 7 2023
College Football Picks
andrel anthony
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top