As Week 9 looms, the college football landscape is ripe for surprises. While giants stand tall, true enthusiasts know that underdogs can spring shockers on any given Saturday. As the season deepens, upsets become pivotal in shaping playoff destinies. Hunting for the week’s potential game-changers? Look no further. Let’s dive into our expert picks and predictions for Week 9 as we put some teams on Upset Alert.

This college football season has been packed with upsets, and they will likely continue until the season concludes. Here, we will try to find games the sportsbooks have got wrong as we look for teams that are on Week 9 Upset Alert.

Week 9 Upset Alert – UCLA vs. Colorado (+17.5)

We have seen all season what Colorado is capable of with Deion Sanders at the helm. They went into TCU in Week 1 and took down the Horned Frogs as 21-point underdogs. They put up an exceptional fight against USC and almost pulled off an incredible comeback, losing by a touchdown despite being 22.5-point underdogs.

If there’s one thing this Colorado team doesn’t lack it is talent. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were both mentioned as Heisman Trophy candidates a couple of weeks into the season, and they have other players around them can make this offense hum.

UCLA ranks in the middle of pack in terms of passing yards allowed, and they will need to be on top form to keep Shedeur and his talented receiving corps quiet. The Buffaloes rank 3rd in the nation in passing yards per game, so this matchup bodes well for them.

The game sets up as a likely shootout and the Buffaloes will have enough to keep this closer than the spread suggests and possibly walk out of the Rose Bowl with a W.

Week 9 Upset Alert – Oregon vs. Utah (+6.5)

In one of the week’s premier matchups, the Oregon Ducks travel to Utah to take on the Utes. The Ducks come in ranked 8th, while Utah is the 13th ranked team in college football.

Utah’s defense has performed exceptionally well at home this season. They have given up totals of 7,7,11 and 14 in their four home games so far. This Oregon team is a level above anything they have faced so far, but the fact remains that this Utah D is a formidable opponent and a tough nut to crack, especially in Utah.

The Utah defense is ranked top-10 in yards allowed per rush and top-20 in QB rating allowed. So there is certainly enough reason here to be optimistic that Bo Nix won’t have everything his own way under center for the Ducks.

This could be trouble for Oregon if they can’t get their offense firing, and we are taking Utah to turn them over in a tough battle in Week 9.

