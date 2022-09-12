College Football Upsets Week 2 | Sun Belt Conference Defies the Odds With Shock Wins

Another crazy week of college football is in the books. This week we were reminded why we love the game so much – college football upsets. Feel-good stories of underdogs turning over the big, bad villains warms the cockles of one’s heart, and this Saturday our heart was ablaze as Sun Belt teams defied the odds with shock wins against top opposition.

You will pay us to do what now?

Texas A&M had high hopes this season. Jimbo Fisher had landed the number one recruiting class to add an already talented group. They had paid Appalachian State $1.5 million to come to College Station for what was meant to be another ‘W’ in the books, and put them a step closer to the College Football Playoffs. However, the boys from Boone had other ideas.

The number six ranked Aggies were 18.5-point favorites prior to kick-off. The home fans probably weren’t too concerned even at half-time with the game tied at 7-7. But with just four minutes left in the fourth quarter and down by three, it would have felt a bit different. After coming up short on 3rd & 11, Caden Davis entered the fray to kick the game-tying field goal. It did not go well, it was the shankiest of all shanks. App State ran down the remainder of the time and the upset was complete. College football fans all over the country celebrated, but not as hard as the students in Boone!

More Sun Belt Shockers

The Mountaineers weren’t the only team from their conference wreaking havoc on the college football rankings on Saturday. Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25 million for their trip to South Bend for much the same reasons as the Aggies. Unfortunately, for the Fighting Irish, they suffered much the same result. Marshall, who went into the game as 20.5-point underdogs, led 19-15 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter before a pick six made the lead even more comfortable. The game ended 26-21 and the Thundering Herd had dented Notre Dame title hopes before heading home with their paycheck.

Nebraska suffered the same fate to yet another Sun Belt school. Georgia Southern were paid upwards of $1.4 million for their game against the Cornhuskers. In a topsy-turvy affair, the Eagles ran out 45-42 as Nebraska missed a last-second game-tying field goal. After another disappointing result, Nebraska fans called for the firing of coach, Scott Frost, and got their wish soon after. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon.

On a day that shall be forever known as ‘Sun Belt Saturday’, the underdogs triumphed and the Power Five schools literally paid the price.

