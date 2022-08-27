College Football Week 0 Betting Lines | NCAAF Opening Weekend

The 2022 college football season is about to get underway this weekend on Saturday, August 27, with action happening all across the United States and even Dublin, Ireland.

This weekend the College Football Season kicks off with a slate of high profile games beginning with Nebraska vs. Northwestern which is their 13th meeting on the football field and the first of the series outside of the US.

The game will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. It’s the first major competition to kick off the 2022 season this Saturday followed by Wyoming vs. Illinois and several other Division I games.

College Football Week 0 2022 Spreads

Austin Peay (+28) @ Western Kentucky (-28) with BetOnline – 12:00pm EST

Northwestern (+10.5) @ Nebraska (-10.5) with BetOnline – 12:30pm EST

Wyoming (+14) @ Illinois (-14) with BetOnline – 3:00pm EST

Idaho State (+23.5) @ UNLV (-23.5) with BetOnline – 3:30pm EST

Stephen F. Austin (-7) @ Jacksonville State (+7) with BetOnline – 3:30pm EST

Connecticut (+25.5) @ Utah State (-25.5) with BetOnline – 4:00pm EST

Duquesne (+43.5) @ Florida State (-43.5) with BetOnline – 4:00pm EST

Charlotte (+7) @ Florida Atlantic (-7) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST

Morehead St (+28.5) @ Mercer (-28.5) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST

Howard (+2) @ Alabama St (-2) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST

Florida A&M (+43.5) @ North Carolina (-43.5) with BetOnline – 8:15pm EST

North Texas (-1.5) @ UTEP (+1.5) with BetOnline – 9:00pm EST

Nevada (-7) @ New Mexico State (+7) with BetOnline – 10:00pm EST

Vanderbilt (-9.5) @ Hawaii (+9.5) with BetOnline – 10:30pm EST

College Football Week 0 2022 Odds | Odds To Win the NCAAF Championship

Here is how bettors have placed their stakes for selected Week 0 fixtures:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern 61.2% on (Nebraska -13.5)

on (Nebraska -13.5) Illinois vs. Wyoming 89.7% on (Illinois -11)

on (Illinois -11) Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii 70.5% on (Vanderbilt)

on (Vanderbilt) FAU vs. Charlotte Over 74.6% on (Over 60.5)

According to BetOnline, Nebraska -11.5 is valued at a price of -110 at the time of publishing. The Cornhuskers are one of the most iconic teams in college sports and play their home games at Memorial Stadium, where it has sold out every game since 1962.

89.7% of bettors have backed Illinois -11, with the spread now sitting at -13.5 at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

Over 70% have put their faith in Vanderbilt against Hawaii, with the money line at -330 for the Commodores led by head coach Clark Lea.

Almost 75% have tipped over 60.5 points in the game between FAU and Charlotte, which currently sits at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

College Football Week 0 Picks and Predictions