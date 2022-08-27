Updates

College Football Week 0 Betting Lines | NCAAF Opening Weekend

Joe Lyons
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The 2022 college football season is about to get underway this weekend on Saturday, August 27, with action happening all across the United States and even Dublin, Ireland.

This weekend the College Football Season kicks off with a slate of high profile games beginning with Nebraska vs. Northwestern which is their 13th meeting on the football field and the first of the series outside of the US.

The game will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.  It’s the first major competition to kick off the 2022 season this Saturday followed by Wyoming vs. Illinois and several other Division I games.

College Football Week 0 2022 Spreads

  • Austin Peay (+28) @ Western Kentucky (-28) with BetOnline – 12:00pm EST
  • Northwestern (+10.5) @ Nebraska (-10.5) with BetOnline – 12:30pm EST
  • Wyoming (+14) @ Illinois (-14) with BetOnline – 3:00pm EST
  • Idaho State (+23.5) @ UNLV (-23.5) with BetOnline – 3:30pm EST
  • Stephen F. Austin (-7) @ Jacksonville State (+7) with BetOnline – 3:30pm EST
  • Connecticut (+25.5) @ Utah State (-25.5) with BetOnline – 4:00pm EST
  • Duquesne (+43.5) @ Florida State (-43.5) with BetOnline – 4:00pm EST
  • Charlotte (+7) @ Florida Atlantic (-7) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST
  • Morehead St (+28.5) @ Mercer (-28.5) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST
  • Howard (+2) @ Alabama St (-2) with BetOnline – 7:00pm EST
  • Florida A&M (+43.5) @ North Carolina (-43.5) with BetOnline – 8:15pm EST
  • North Texas (-1.5) @ UTEP (+1.5) with BetOnline – 9:00pm EST
  • Nevada (-7) @ New Mexico State (+7) with BetOnline – 10:00pm EST 
  • Vanderbilt (-9.5) @ Hawaii (+9.5) with BetOnline – 10:30pm EST

College Football Week 0 2022 Odds | Odds To Win the NCAAF Championship

Here is how bettors have placed their stakes for selected Week 0 fixtures:

  • Nebraska vs. Northwestern 61.2% on (Nebraska -13.5)
  • Illinois vs. Wyoming 89.7% on (Illinois -11)
  • Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii 70.5% on (Vanderbilt)
  • FAU vs. Charlotte Over 74.6% on (Over 60.5)

According to BetOnline, Nebraska -11.5 is valued at a price of -110 at the time of publishing. The Cornhuskers are one of the most iconic teams in college sports and play their home games at Memorial Stadium, where it has sold out every game since 1962.

89.7% of bettors have backed Illinois -11, with the spread now sitting at -13.5 at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

Over 70% have put their faith in Vanderbilt against Hawaii, with the money line at -330 for the Commodores led by head coach Clark Lea.

Almost 75% have tipped over 60.5 points in the game between FAU and Charlotte, which currently sits at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

NCAAF Teams Championship Odds Play
Alabama +200 BetOnline logo
Ohio State +350 BetOnline logo
Georgia +500 BetOnline logo
Clemson +1100 BetOnline logo
USC +2200 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma +2500 BetOnline logo
Texas A&M +2500 BetOnline logo
Texas +3300 BetOnline logo
Miami (FL) +4000 BetOnline logo
Notre Dame +4000 BetOnline logo

College Football Week 0 Picks and Predictions

  • Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska -10.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
  • Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Vanderbilt Commodores: Hawaii +9.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
  • Florida Atlantic Owls @ Charlotte 49ers: Over 60.5 @ -108 on BetOnline
Get Free Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides NCAA NCAAF The Sports Daily Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To Updates

Updates

How To Bet On College Football Week 0 in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting

Joe Lyons  •  4s
Updates
best online gambling sites Reddit - BetOnline
How To Bet On College Football Week 0 | NCAAF Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  3h
Updates
Rico Bosco College Football Picks: Barstool Co-Host Switches Up Predictions Mid-Show
Charlie Rhodes  •  23h
Updates
Andy Murray Has Undergone Sweat Testing Ahead Of US Open
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 26 2022
Updates
Arsenal
Arsenal Europa League Odds: Gunners +600 Favourites to Win Following Group Stage Draw
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 26 2022
Updates
Rams
Bengals and Rams’ Chaotic Joint Practice Cut Short Following Mass Brawl
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 26 2022
Updates
Tottenham
Tottenham Champions League Odds: Spurs +1950 Following Favourable Draw
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 25 2022
More News