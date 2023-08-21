Week 0 of College football is officially here!

This is the week college football fans have been waiting for since January. We finally have college football this weekend! You can check out all of the matchups, start times, and how to watch in our Week 0 College Football Guide. Now let’s take a look at the lines and discuss our best bets and predictions for week 0!

Week 0 College Football Lines

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 53.5)

UMass at New Mexico State (-7.5, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17, 55.5)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-11, 58.5)

Week 0 Predictions and Best Bets

Navy vs Notre Dame -20.5 | 2:30 pm EST | Dublin, Ireland | NBC-Peacock

This is the first time in a long time that I’m bullish on Notre Dame. I’ve loved fading them in games like this, and it’s been prosperous. While I don’t think they’ll be in the CFP come December because they actually play a schedule for the first time in a long time, I still think they’re good enough to flex on a team like Navy. You can’t underestimate the Sam Hartman addition to this Irish squad. Much of the talk I’m hearing revolves around the fact that the ND offense will start slow, as it will take time to click for Hartman and first-year Irish OC Gerad Parker.

But no one is talking about all of the changes on the Navy side. They’re without longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo who has led Navy since 2008. He’s now helping in the run game at UCLA. Navy promoted former DC under Niumatalolo, Brian Newberry. Newberry has stated that he will incorporate a lot more of a passing game into the famous Navy triple-option offense. A change like this is much more complicated to adapt to than what ND is doing and the personnel they are doing it with. This ND secondary is for real, and although they lose Isaiah Foskey, they bring in Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

I understand that Navy tries to wear teams down with long drives and clock-eating possessions. I don’t think they score enough to stay in this one.

Score Prediction: Notre Dame 38 – Navy 13

The Pick: Notre Dame -20.5

Ohio @ San Diego State -3 | 7:00 pm EST | San Diego, California | Fox Sports 1

Nathan Rourke is a former Bobcat QB that many people have been talking about due to his excellent preseason play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a year after setting the CFL completion percentage record while with the BC Lions. But his younger brother Kurtis was the man on campus last year at Ohio, and he picked up right where Nathan left off.

Kurtis Rourke is back for his fifth year in the system, having thrown for 3,250 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022, while impressively only throwing four interceptions. He leads an experienced offense that is going to be able to put points on the board.

San Diego State is facing a challenge with only 40 percent of defensive production returning, which ranks them eighth-to-last among FBS schools. While there are some additional returning players on the offensive side, the question remains whether this will lead to improvement for an offense that never fully figured it out in 2022. The Aztecs were held to 20 points or fewer in each of their first five games against FBS schools in 2022. They ranked in the bottom 20 among FBS teams in total offense. They placed 111th in Success Rate and 85th in EPA per play, indicating their offensive struggles. I think they’re going to really struggle to match this explosive Ohio offensive on the scoreboard. I like the Bobcats outright.

Score Prediction: Ohio 27 – SDSU 17

The Pick: Ohio +3

