College Football Week 1 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, & Expert Picks

The Washington Huskies are legitimate Pac-12 and National Championship contenders. But they don’t exactly have an opening weekend cupcake at home to open the 2023 season. They get the Boise State Broncos, a 10-win squad in 2022, just off a bowl win.

The Washington defense has undergone a serious transformation from its 2022 campaign. While not abysmal last season, it’s now a fortified unit, loaded at linebacker, boasting a fierce pass rush, and geared for more takeaways. The secondary stands solid, ready to capitalize on a serious pass rush. Boise State’s ground game remains potent as they return George Holani, a 1,100-yard back from last season. And they’re going to get their yards on the ground. The Broncos have an excellent chance of averaging 200 yards on the ground this year.

Yet the Washington offense, the nation’s passing leader from a year ago is going to be tough to score with for Boise. Dynamic QB Michael Penix Jr. is the best QB Boise will see all year and he’s going to be a nightmare for their secondary. The Washington O-line has been incredible at giving Penix time in the pocket, Ranking No. 1 in the nation for least tackles for loss allowed and second in sacks allowed in 2022. Penix is going to move the ball and they’re going to put points on the board. Boise will keep this close for a bit, but we like the Huskies to pull away late for a definitive week 1 win.

Score Prediction: Washington 41 – Boise State 20

The Pick: Washington -14.5