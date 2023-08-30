College Football Week 1 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, & Expert Picks

We’ve made it, a full slate of college football is here!
In our Week O picks article, we officially went 1-1 as Notre Dame blew out Navy, but Ohio Stalled and couldn’t even things up against SDSU in a 20-13 loss. We added Hawaii to our official picks via Twitter to go 2-1 to start the season. Make sure to check our Twitter for any added picks throughout the week. Keep reading to see the week 1 college lines and our official week 1 picks.
Week 1 College Football Lines
|Date
|Matchup
|Spread | Total
|Aug. 31
|Florida @ No. 14 Utah
|Utah -6.5 | 45.5
|Sept. 2
|East Carolina @ No. 2 Michigan
|Michigan -36 | 51.5
|Sept. 2
|Virginia @ No. 12 Tennessee
|Tennessee -28 | 56.5
|Sept. 2
|Colorado @ No. 17 TCU
|TCU -20.5 | 63.5
|Sept. 2
|Arkansas State @ No. 20 Oklahoma
|Oklahoma -35 | 58.5
|Sept. 2
|Utah State @ No. 25 Iowa
|Iowa -24.5 | 45
|Sept. 2
|Mercer @ No. 22 Ole Miss
|N/A
|Sept. 2
|Portland State @ No. 15 Oregon
|N/A
|Sept. 2
|No. 3 Ohio State @ Indiana
|Ohio State -30 | 59.5
|Sept. 2
|Boise State @ No. 10 Washington
|Washington -14.5 | 58.5
|Sept. 2
|Rice @ No. 11 Texas
|Texas -35 | 58.5
|Sept. 2
|Tennessee State @ No. 13 Notre Dame
|N/A
|Sept. 2
|Buffalo @ No. 19 Wisconsin
|Wisconsin -27.5 |54.5
|Sept. 2
|UT Martin @ No. 1 Georgia
|N/A
|Sept. 2
|Nevada @ No. 6 USC
|USC -38.5 | 67.5
|Sept. 2
|Southeast Missouri State @ No. 16 Kansas State
|N/A
|Sept. 2
|New Mexico @ No. 23 Texas A&M
|Texas A&M -38 | 48.5
|Sept. 2
|Middle Tennessee @ No. 4 Alabama
|Alabama -39.5 | 51.5
|Sept. 2
|West Virginia @ No. 7 Penn State
|Penn State -20.5 | 50.5
|Sept. 2
|No. 21 North Carolina @ South Carolina
|North Carolina -2.5 | 64.5
|Sept. 2
|South Alabama @ No. 24 Tulane
|Tulane -6.5 |52.5
|Sept. 3
|No. 18 Oregon State @ San Jose State
|Oregon State -16.5 | 54.5
|Sept. 3
|No. 5 LSU @ No. 8 Florida State
|LSU -2.5 | 56.5
|Sept. 4
|No. 9 Clemson @ Duke
|Clemson -12.5 | 55.5
Week 1 Predictions and Best Bets
Boise State @ Washington -14.5 | 3:30 pm EST | Seattle, Washington | ABC
|Bet
|Boise State
|Washington
|Play
|Moneyline
|+500
|-715
|Point Spread
|+14.5
|-14.5
|Total Points
|58.5 (-110)
|58.5 (-110)
The Washington Huskies are legitimate Pac-12 and National Championship contenders. But they don’t exactly have an opening weekend cupcake at home to open the 2023 season. They get the Boise State Broncos, a 10-win squad in 2022, just off a bowl win.
The Washington defense has undergone a serious transformation from its 2022 campaign. While not abysmal last season, it’s now a fortified unit, loaded at linebacker, boasting a fierce pass rush, and geared for more takeaways. The secondary stands solid, ready to capitalize on a serious pass rush. Boise State’s ground game remains potent as they return George Holani, a 1,100-yard back from last season. And they’re going to get their yards on the ground. The Broncos have an excellent chance of averaging 200 yards on the ground this year.
Yet the Washington offense, the nation’s passing leader from a year ago is going to be tough to score with for Boise. Dynamic QB Michael Penix Jr. is the best QB Boise will see all year and he’s going to be a nightmare for their secondary. The Washington O-line has been incredible at giving Penix time in the pocket, Ranking No. 1 in the nation for least tackles for loss allowed and second in sacks allowed in 2022. Penix is going to move the ball and they’re going to put points on the board. Boise will keep this close for a bit, but we like the Huskies to pull away late for a definitive week 1 win.
Score Prediction: Washington 41 – Boise State 20
The Pick: Washington -14.5
Buffalo @ Wisconsin -27.5 | 3:30 pm EST | Madison, Wisconsin |
|Bet
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+27.5
|-27.5
|Total Points
|54.5 (-110)
|54.5 (-110)
Wisconsin is one of the teams we’re most excited to see in 2023. We named them as our sleeper to win the Big 10 along with Penn State, and they could really shock people. With the addition of new OC Phil Longo and QB Tanner Mordecai, new head coach Luke Fickell is shifting the offensive approach while not completely abandoning its power-packed ground game legacy.
Buffalo’s defense is steady, yet its run defense showed chinks in the armor, and the pass rush isn’t poised to rattle the Badger backfield. On the other side, Buffalo’s veteran offense touts experience, but its line struggles to muster a push, and the revamped receiving corps is a work in progress. Wisconsin’s relatively youthful secondary stands unfazed and the Wisco front seven is going to overpower this Buffalo O-Line.
The spotlight, however, shines on this new Wisconsin offensive attack. Thanks to SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai and a revamped receiving corp, Wisconsin is set to unleash an air attack that’ll pleasantly surprise fans. Everyone will have their chance to shine, with an efficient performance that showcases the Badgers’ versatility. Under Fickell’s guidance, expect an early display of the new offensive mindset, transitioning to their signature ground-and-pound in the latter half to seal the deal. Wisconsin rolls.
Score Prediction: Wisconsin 45 – Boise State 10
The Pick: Wisconsin -27.5