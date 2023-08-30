NCAAF

College Football Week 1 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
We’ve made it, a full slate of college football is here!

In our Week O picks article, we officially went 1-1 as Notre Dame blew out Navy, but Ohio Stalled and couldn’t even things up against SDSU in a 20-13 loss. We added Hawaii to our official picks via Twitter to go 2-1 to start the season. Make sure to check our Twitter for any added picks throughout the week. Keep reading to see the week 1 college lines and our official week 1 picks.

Week 1 College Football Lines

Date Matchup Spread | Total
Aug. 31 Florida @ No. 14 Utah Utah -6.5 | 45.5
Sept. 2 East Carolina @ No. 2 Michigan Michigan -36 | 51.5
Sept. 2 Virginia @ No. 12 Tennessee Tennessee -28 | 56.5
Sept. 2 Colorado @ No. 17 TCU TCU -20.5 | 63.5
Sept. 2 Arkansas State @ No. 20 Oklahoma Oklahoma -35 | 58.5
Sept. 2 Utah State @ No. 25 Iowa Iowa -24.5 | 45
Sept. 2 Mercer @ No. 22 Ole Miss N/A
Sept. 2 Portland State @ No. 15 Oregon N/A
Sept. 2 No. 3 Ohio State @ Indiana Ohio State -30 | 59.5
Sept. 2 Boise State @ No. 10 Washington Washington -14.5 | 58.5
Sept. 2 Rice @ No. 11 Texas Texas -35 | 58.5
Sept. 2 Tennessee State @ No. 13 Notre Dame N/A
Sept. 2 Buffalo @ No. 19 Wisconsin Wisconsin -27.5 |54.5
Sept. 2 UT Martin @ No. 1 Georgia N/A
Sept. 2 Nevada @ No. 6 USC USC -38.5 | 67.5
Sept. 2 Southeast Missouri State @ No. 16 Kansas State N/A
Sept. 2 New Mexico @ No. 23 Texas A&M Texas A&M -38 | 48.5
Sept. 2 Middle Tennessee @ No. 4 Alabama Alabama -39.5 | 51.5
Sept. 2 West Virginia @ No. 7 Penn State Penn State -20.5 | 50.5
Sept. 2 No. 21 North Carolina @ South Carolina North Carolina -2.5 | 64.5
Sept. 2 South Alabama @ No. 24 Tulane Tulane -6.5 |52.5
Sept. 3 No. 18 Oregon State @ San Jose State Oregon State -16.5 | 54.5
Sept. 3 No. 5 LSU @ No. 8 Florida State LSU -2.5 | 56.5
Sept. 4 No. 9 Clemson @ Duke Clemson -12.5 | 55.5

 

Week 1 Predictions and Best Bets

Boise State @ Washington  -14.5 | 3:30 pm EST | Seattle, Washington | ABC

Bet Boise State  Washington  Play
Moneyline +500 -715 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +14.5 -14.5 BetOnline logo
Total Points 58.5 (-110) 58.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Washington Huskies are legitimate Pac-12 and National Championship contenders. But they don’t exactly have an opening weekend cupcake at home to open the 2023 season. They get the Boise State Broncos, a 10-win squad in 2022, just off a bowl win.

The Washington defense has undergone a serious transformation from its 2022 campaign. While not abysmal last season, it’s now a fortified unit, loaded at linebacker, boasting a fierce pass rush, and geared for more takeaways. The secondary stands solid, ready to capitalize on a serious pass rush. Boise State’s ground game remains potent as they return George Holani, a 1,100-yard back from last season. And they’re going to get their yards on the ground. The Broncos have an excellent chance of averaging 200 yards on the ground this year.

Yet the Washington offense, the nation’s passing leader from a year ago is going to be tough to score with for Boise.  Dynamic QB Michael Penix Jr. is the best QB Boise will see all year and he’s going to be a nightmare for their secondary. The Washington O-line has been incredible at giving Penix time in the pocket,  Ranking No. 1 in the nation for least tackles for loss allowed and second in sacks allowed in 2022. Penix is going to move the ball and they’re going to put points on the board. Boise will keep this close for a bit, but we like the Huskies to pull away late for a definitive week 1 win.

Score Prediction: Washington 41 – Boise State 20

The Pick: Washington -14.5

 

Buffalo @ Wisconsin  -27.5 | 3:30 pm EST | Madison, Wisconsin |

Bet Buffalo  Wisconsin   Play
Moneyline +1500 -5000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +27.5 -27.5 BetOnline logo
Total Points 54.5 (-110) 54.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Wisconsin is one of the teams we’re most excited to see in 2023. We named them as our sleeper to win the Big 10 along with Penn State, and they could really shock people. With the addition of new OC Phil Longo and QB Tanner Mordecai, new head coach Luke Fickell is shifting the offensive approach while not completely abandoning its power-packed ground game legacy.

Buffalo’s defense is steady, yet its run defense showed chinks in the armor, and the pass rush isn’t poised to rattle the Badger backfield. On the other side, Buffalo’s veteran offense touts experience, but its line struggles to muster a push, and the revamped receiving corps is a work in progress. Wisconsin’s relatively youthful secondary stands unfazed and the Wisco front seven is going to overpower this Buffalo O-Line.

The spotlight, however, shines on this new Wisconsin offensive attack. Thanks to SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai and a revamped receiving corp, Wisconsin is set to unleash an air attack that’ll pleasantly surprise fans. Everyone will have their chance to shine, with an efficient performance that showcases the Badgers’ versatility. Under Fickell’s guidance, expect an early display of the new offensive mindset, transitioning to their signature ground-and-pound in the latter half to seal the deal. Wisconsin rolls.

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 45 – Boise State 10

The Pick: Wisconsin -27.5

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
