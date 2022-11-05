College Football Week 10 Best Bets – Player Props

When you settle in to watch college football on a Saturday afternoon, it is always fun to cheer for a team you have wagered on. However, what is possibly even more fun is cheering on individual players in games. Sportsbooks offer all sorts of odds on players’ rushing yards, receiving yards, and even to score a touchdown or two. These are known as player proposition bets or player props for short. Here, we take a look at our favorite player props for week ten of the NCAAF action.

Player Prop Bet #1 – Blake Corum Over 132.5 Rushing Yards (Michigan @ Rutgers) @ -115 with Bovada

Photo of the year? Would love to give credit to whoever shot this! pic.twitter.com/sa0FOfUNmI — 𝐀 𝐃 – serious again (@A_M_D_16) November 4, 2022

This is a high line, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that Blake Corum will cover. Corum is in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy and his coaches are feeding him the ball. In his last five games, his lowest rushing attempt number is 25. He is being fed like a tubby toddler and there is no reason why that won’t stop versus Rutgers.

Corum is going at six yards per carry and if he can get close to 25 rush attempts in this game at that figure, he will clear his line easily.

Player Prop Bet #2 – Stetson Bennett 350+ Passing Yards, Brock Bowers & Ladd McConkey 80+ Receiving Yards Each, Georgia Win @ +3500 (Georgia vs. Tennessee) with Bovada

Player Prop Bet #3 – Stetson Bennett 300+ Passing Yards, Brock Bowers 100+ Receiving Yards & 1+ Touchdown @ +1000 (Georgia vs. Tennessee) with Bovada

Todd Monken looking at that Tennessee pass defense pic.twitter.com/PCx2dpcvKG — RyanMell (@SirMelltheGreat) November 1, 2022

These are obviously a couple of longshots but they combine every single thing we like about the matchup. Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers draw the best matchups against this Tennessee defense that can’t stop the pass.

Bowers at tight end is an absolute monster and there is nobody on this Vols D that is stopping him having a big day. He already has 547 yards on the season and went for over 150 last time out against Florida. While he just has three touchdowns this season through eight games, he racked up 13 in 14 last year, so he has the ability in and around the endzone.

McConkey is also in an ideal spot with his matchup too and despite not clearing 80 yards on the season yet, this is an explosion spot for him.

