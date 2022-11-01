College Football Week 10 Best Bets – Tennessee vs. Georgia – Odds, Spread & Picks

Week ten of college football is upon us already, and what a massive week we have in store. The first 1 vs. 2 matchup that isn’t LSU vs. Alabama in 16 years takes place this Saturday. Number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the number two ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Athens in a showdown for the ages. As part of The Sports Daily’s Best Bets series, we take a look at the odds, lines and spread while giving our picks and predictions on this enormous NCAAF game where the Vols and UGA battle for College Football Playoff pole position.

#2 Tennessee Volunteers @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/5/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/5/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA.

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Tennessee +228 +8.5 (-110) Georgia

-268 -8.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 66

-110 Under 66

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Biggest Game of the Year So Far

In what is the biggest game of the season so far, Tennessee and Georgia square off on Saturday afternoon. It promises to be an almighty tussle and we are more excited than a pig in excrement.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has already taken to Twitter to ask for support from ‘Dawg Nation’, where he told them to keep screaming until they lose their voice this weekend.

Saturday we need Dawg Nation to affect the game !! If you can talk when you leave, you didn’t yell enough !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 30, 2022

The winner of this game sets themselves up for pole position in the race for the CFP spots. The loser will have to wait and see what the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks about the loss, but it won’t necessarily be terminal for Tennessee given their resume. A loss for Georgia would likely mean a little bit more trouble since they only have one top ten victory on their record and little way to improve before the final CFP rankings are released.

Georgia Favored by the Sportsbooks

Both teams enter the game undefeated, with Tennessee having beaten five ranked teams on their way to number two in the current AP Poll rankings. Their demolition of Kentucky last week was a thing of beauty and quarterback Hendon Hooker is now the odds on favorite for the Heisman Trophy after a mightily impressive season so far.

A few weeks back, the Volunteers beat the then number three ranked Alabama in a wild 52-49 instant classic. Their resume looks impeccable and a win here would make them the undoubted number one when the rankings are released.

Despite all this, the Vols come in to this game as underdogs according to the sportsbooks. The bookies make UGA 8.5-point favorites on the spread and have set the total points line at 66. According to Dave Mason of BetOnline, the money is coming for Tennessee and the over early in the week.

Early #2 Tennessee @ #1 Georgia $$$. This gonna big a big one. 67% Vols +8.5

72% Over 66 Odds> https://t.co/AwVOtKjzgb — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) October 31, 2022

Georgia will come into this game missing their best pass rushing edge defender, Nolan Smith. However, they do return defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who missed a couple of games before returning against Florida last week.

The Bulldogs best performance of the season was likely their win in their opener against Oregon who they trounced 49-3. That Oregon team has gone undefeated since and has some impressive wins under their belt.

UGA have rarely been in a scrap this season, but did come through one against Missouri in week six. Besides that opening thumping of Oregon, we are still not sure exactly what this Dawgs team is capable of and Saturday afternoon may give us a better idea.

How will this game be decided?

When these teams meet on the field, it appears most matchups will be strength versus strength. While that is to be expected in a 1 v 2 matchup, there does seem to be one area that can be exploited.

The one weakness in this game is the Tennessee passing defense. This Volunteers defense is giving up over 300 passing yards per game and that means they are ranked 127th out of 131 teams in NCAA football. Every single Georgia wide receiver is in a good matchup and this could be where the game is won and lost.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is not talked about in the same vein as Hendon Hooker, but he is an excellent quarterback in his own right. His main target in this game should likely be Ladd McConkey, who draws the matchup against the hapless Christian Charles. McConkey does only have one touchdown on the season but does have over 400 receiving yards through eight games. The sophomore receiver could be in for his biggest game of the year in the biggest game of the year.

Look for tight end Brock Bowers to also be involved early and often as the Vols don’t have anybody who can cover him either. Stetson Bennett should be looking at feasting on this Volunteers defense.

Stopping Hooker

Nobody has successfully stopped Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker this year so far. However, this Georgia D gives up only 10.5 points a game, so if anybody is going to do it then it will be this Bulldogs team on Saturday afternoon.

The worry for Hooker is that is go-to-guy Jalin Hyatt draws Javon Bullard, an exceptional cover corner. Hyatt has been on a tear lately, scoring 11 touchdowns in his last four games, but that could come to a screeching halt on Saturday. Hooker’s receivers are all in bad or neutral matchups and it does not bode well for him or the Volunteers.

Georgia ranks fifth in college football for opposition rushing yards per game and the offensive line matchup on that front is nothing to get excited about.

If Hooker comes out of this one with the win, then he will almost be nailed on for the Heisman Trophy, but he has his hands full in this one.

What are the best bets?

Georgia -8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Under 66 @ -110 with BetOnline

