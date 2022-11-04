College Football Week 10 Best Bets – Texas Tech @ TCU – Odds, Picks & Predictions

TCU will look to protect their undefeated record as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are currently ranked seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings and will be seeking to bolster their chances of creeping in with a win in this Big 12 clash. Let’s take a closer look at the betting odds including the lines and spread while we offer our best bets, picks, and predictions on the week ten NCAAF game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4) @ #7 TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/5/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/5/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX.

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Texas Tech

+260 +8 (-112) TCU

-310 -8 (-108)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 69.5

-110 Under 69.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Snubbed TCU with Something to Prove

Fans of Texas Christian and some college football analysts were not pleased that the CFP selection committee ranked them in just seventh on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs will be out to prove they belong on Saturday when the Red Raiders come to town.

So, @TCUFootball has two wins that are better than any win Clemson has…@ClemsonFB is not a bad football team, but TCU got snubbed by brand bias…If Texas or OU had the exact same resume as TCU they would by no lower than 4 — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 1, 2022

TCU and Clemson have identical records. TCU's strength of record (3) is above Clemson (4). TCU has more ranked wins (4) than Clemson (3). The fact Clemson is No. 4 while TCU is down at No. 7 is laughable. #CFBPlayoff — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 1, 2022

Texas Tech could be the unfortunate souls to face the wrath of a team feeling disrespected, giving them extra incentive to put on a big performance. TCU has racked up points on every opponent put in front of them this season and TSD’s secret love, quarterback Max Duggan will be looking to do the same again. There has not been a game this year where TCU have failed to put up 38 points. So, if Texas Tech wants to win, they are going to have to keep pace with the Horned Frogs.

Texas Tech have lost three of their last four and will need massive improvement if they are to give TCU a challenge. Getting blown out by Baylor despite entering the game as a favorite last week will be somewhat concerning for Red Raider Nation. Additionally, their road record of 0-3 does not foster hope.

It seems that sportsbooks agree that TCU are decent favorites in this clash. BetOnline make TCU odds on favorites with a price of -310 on the moneyline and 8-point favorites on the spread. They have set the total points line at 69.5.

How will this game be decided?

This game has TCU blowout written all over it. Texas Tech allows just under 30 points per game which is ranked 90th in NCAA football. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have no issues scoring, only two teams in college football score more than TCU on a per game basis.

The Red Raiders would likely look at the matchup and think they could move the ball through the air. However, the matchup is not as friendly as it first seems.

TCU is one of the worst teams in NCAAF for allowing pass yards per game. Meanwhile, Tech likes to chuck it for fun. Quarterback Behren Morton who has started the last three games has thrown an incredible 141 passes in that span. But he does not seem to do it efficiently and his wide receivers are not in positive matchups here.

Morton’s QB rating of 116.5 on the season is simply not good. In comparison, Max Duggan’s rating is 182.5.

There are worries over how this Texas Tech line will hold up and how the receivers will get open. Additionally, there are worries on how Morton will hit them even if they are open. There are just too many concerns to be bullish on this Red Raiders team.

Duggan to run it up

Max Duggan: 14 PASS TDs on throws 20+ yards (most in the Power 5) 🗣️Heisman Trophy contender @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/rld4uUM7h4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2022

On the other side, Texas Tech gives up 4.4 yards per carry which will be handy for Duggan, who likes to take off occasionally. Running back Kendre Miller will also take advantage of this. Miller is going at 6.4 yards per carry and has 11 touchdowns on the season so far. This only seems to play into his hands.

As we mentioned earlier, nobody has stopped this offense this season and there is not much reason to believe they can stop Duggan racking up points here either. He’s easily the best quarterback they have faced this season and their middle of the pack pass defense will be outmatched by wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston will likely be open all day and is Duggan’s favorite target, so chalk him up for a big day too.

Everywhere we look just screams TCU in this one.

What are the best bets?

TCU -8 @ -112 with BetOnline

First Touchdown Scorer – Kendre Miller @ +440 with BetOnline

First Score of Game – TCU Touchdown @ +125 with BetOnline

