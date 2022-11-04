College Football Week 10 Odds – Oregon State vs. Washington – Lines, Picks & Predictions

Friday night sees a Pac-12 battle take place in Washington. The Huskies host the Oregon State Beavers in the late night East Coast encounter. Both teams have 6-2 records and the Beavers come in ranked 23rd in college football. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their resume and close the gap at the top of the conference. Here, we take a look at the odds including lines and spread on the Pac-12 contest. We will also provide our picks and predictions on this week ten NCAAF clash.

#23 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) @ Washington Huskies (6-2)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 11/4/2022 10:30 pm EST.

Friday, 11/4/2022 10:30 pm EST. Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA.

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA. TV: Live on ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Two fresh teams ready to slug it out

Oregon State come into this game high on confidence having reeled off three straight wins. They should also have an excellent gameplan as they come in fresh off a bye having two weeks to prepare for the Huskies. However, the same can be said for the Huskies, they are on the back of two straight wins and are also off a bye. Two fresh teams with no excuses will go head to head on Friday evening.

The sportsbooks make Washington the odds on favorite. They are currently -182 on the moneyline and 4.5-point favorites on the spread with BetOnline. The total points line for the game is currently set at 54.

Beavers QB Chance Nolan is carrying a bit of a knock, but he has been practicing this week. However, Ben Gulbranson will retain the starting position for the time being after Nolan missed the whole month of October.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Ben Gulbranson will start on Friday at QB vs. Washington. "He's getting us in the right plays," said Smith. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 2, 2022

How will this game be decided?

Michael Penix, Jr. likely holds the key to this game. The Huskies quarterback has been absolutely lights out this season so far and he will look to continue it against a fair to middling Beavers D.

Got a chance to catch up on Michael Penix…..The arm talent is obvious, but it's his ability to put the ball where he wants on a consistent basis that impressed me. Here he hits the tight coverage MOF red zone throw pic.twitter.com/ERFEsLc4Ok — EJHolt_NFLDraft🏈 (@EJunkie215) November 3, 2022

His wide receivers’ matchups are not ideal, but they are slightly positive. Given the volume they will likely get with Penix lobbing it up all night, they are worth betting on in this one. Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are the two best wideouts on the roster and they matchup fairly well against their corners.

Between them, they have 95 catches, over 1350 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season so far. This is another spot where one or both can look go to big again. They have helped Penix throw for over 300 yards in every game this season and that is not likely to change on Friday night.

This Washington D can also be attacked through the air. They are 100th out of 131 teams in pass yards allowed per game in college football this season so far. Ben Gulbranson has been a bit hit or miss this season, but this is an opportunity to prove himself worthy of the starting position moving forward.

Much like Penix, Gulbranson’s receivers are all in spots to succeed too. In fact, their matchups are even better than those of the Beavers. The worry is that Gulbranson won’t be trusted to throw enough and handing the ball off on Friday night is not the best route to success for Oregon State.

Running back Damien Martinez is a talented back but Washington only gives up 3.4 yards per carry. To win, they are going to have throw the ball and throw it often. If that happens, we could get a very tight shootout this Friday.

What are the picks?

Over 54 @ -110 with BetOnline

Oregon State +4.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Any team to score 40+ – YES @ +208 with BetOnline

