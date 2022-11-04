College Football Picks

College Football Week 10 Odds – Oregon State vs. Washington – Lines, Picks & Predictions

Author image
David Evans
5 min read
oregon state cheerleader
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Friday night sees a Pac-12  battle take place in Washington. The Huskies host the Oregon State Beavers in the late night East Coast encounter. Both teams have 6-2 records and the Beavers come in ranked 23rd in college football. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their resume and close the gap at the top of the conference. Here, we take a look at the odds including lines and spread on the Pac-12 contest. We will also provide our picks and predictions on this week ten NCAAF clash.

#23 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) @ Washington Huskies (6-2)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Friday, 11/4/2022 10:30 pm EST.
  • Venue:  Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA.
  • TV: Live on ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Oregon State
 +162 +4.5 (-115)
Washington
 -182 -4.5 (-105)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 54
 -110
Under 54
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Two fresh teams ready to slug it out

Oregon State come into this game high on confidence having reeled off three straight wins. They should also have an excellent gameplan as they come in fresh off a bye having two weeks to prepare for the Huskies. However, the same can be said for the Huskies, they are on the back of two straight wins and are also off a bye. Two fresh teams with no excuses will go head to head on Friday evening.

The sportsbooks make Washington the odds on favorite. They are currently -182 on the moneyline and 4.5-point favorites on the spread with BetOnline. The total points line for the game is currently set at 54.

Beavers QB Chance Nolan is carrying a bit of a knock, but he has been practicing this week. However, Ben Gulbranson will retain the starting position for the time being after Nolan missed the whole month of October.

How will this game be decided?

Michael Penix, Jr. likely holds the key to this game. The Huskies quarterback has been absolutely lights out this season so far and he will look to continue it against a fair to middling Beavers D.

His wide receivers’ matchups are not ideal, but they are slightly positive. Given the volume they will likely get with Penix lobbing it up all night, they are worth betting on in this one. Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are the two best wideouts on the roster and they matchup fairly well against their corners.

Between them, they have 95 catches, over 1350 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season so far. This is another spot where one or both can look go to big again. They have helped Penix throw for over 300 yards in every game this season and that is not likely to change on Friday night.

This Washington D can also be attacked through the air. They are 100th out of 131 teams in pass yards allowed per game in college football this season so far. Ben Gulbranson has been a bit hit or miss this season, but this is an opportunity to prove himself worthy of the starting position moving forward.

Much like Penix, Gulbranson’s receivers are all in spots to succeed too. In fact, their matchups are even better than those of the Beavers. The worry is that Gulbranson won’t be trusted to throw enough and handing the ball off on Friday night is not the best route to success for Oregon State.

Running back Damien Martinez is a talented back but Washington only gives up 3.4 yards per carry. To win, they are going to have throw the ball and throw it often. If that happens, we could get a very tight shootout this Friday.

What are the picks?

Back our picks with BetOnline now

Content You May Like

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
kansas state cheerleader

Week 10 College Football Odds – Texas vs. Kansas State – Spread, Lines & Picks

Author image David Evans  •  Nov 2 2022
College Football Picks
georgia cheerleader 2
College Football Week 10 Best Bets – Tennessee vs. Georgia – Odds, Spread & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 1 2022
College Football Picks
bo nix
College Football Week 9 Best Bets – Player Props
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 28 2022
College Football Picks
puddles2
Week 9 NCAAF Best Bets – Oregon vs. California – Odds, Lines, Picks & Player Props
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 28 2022
College Football Picks
spencer rattler
Week 9 College Football Upset Alert – Which Underdogs Will Beat the Odds On Favorites?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 28 2022
College Football Picks
oklahoma state cheerleaders
Week 9 College Football Best Bets – Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State – Odds & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 31 2022
College Football Picks
kentucky cheerleader
College Football Week 9 Best Bets – Kentucky vs. Tennessee – Odds, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top