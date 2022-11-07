NCAAF

College Football Week 10 Report – Alabama and Clemson Lose Putting Them Out of CFP Contention

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
alabama clemson losses
Week ten of college football was one for the ages. Unfortunately, for two storied programs, it was also likely the end of their CFP chances for this season. The Clemson Tigers suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Notre Dame, while LSU handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season. In the weekend’s biggest game, Georgia put Tennessee to the sword, securing the Bulldogs’ number one ranking for this week.

Alabama and Clemson Losses Likely Rule Them Out of College Football Playoffs

There was a lot of chatter last week about the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings. They had Clemson at four which upset a lot of people who thought they were overrated. That took care of itself this weekend.

Notre Dame welcomed Clemson to South Bend and the Fighting Irish laid the smackdown on the supposed number four team in NCAA football. Clemson left with their tail between their legs as the Irish ran out 35-14 victors.

Elsewhere, Alabama went to ‘Death Valley’ and succumbed to the LSU Tigers in overtime. LSU coach Brian Kelly made a ballsy call to go for two and the win after LSU answered Alabama’s OT touchdown with one of their own. A Jayden Daniels pass to Mason Taylor was completed and the two players likely won’t have to buy a drink in Baton Rouge for a long time.

Both teams will find themselves out of CFP places this weekend with a tough path to get back in.

Georgia Takes Down No. 1 Tennessee

In the biggest game of the weekend, the AP Poll number one team, Georgia faced off against the CFP selection committee number one team, Tennessee. Georgia got in front early and never really looked back. They were the eventual 27-13 winners and all but locked up the number one spot in the rankings for at least this week.

Tennessee fans apparently leaked Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number the evening before the game. Bennett said he got hundreds of calls and texts, but answered in incredible fashion on the field. After running in for the first touchdown of the day, Bennett made a phone gesture with his hands. The Dawgs never looked back and Tennessee might be outside of the CFP places as a result.

Big Ten Teams Keep Rolling

There were wins for Big Ten teams Michigan and Ohio State this week, where they beat Rutgers and Northwestern respectively. The Buckeyes played in horrific conditions, but eventually ran out 21-7 victors in a result that is more impressive than it looks on paper. The Wolverines struggled for a half against Rutgers before eventually getting their offense going and putting up 52 points.

Other teams that produced victories that should see them climb up the rankings include TCU, Oregon, and USC.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
