College Football Week 11 Best Bets – TCU vs. Texas – Odds, Picks & Predicitions

TCU will be looking to prove themselves worthy of a College Football Playoff spot on Saturday when they take on Texas in a Big 12 encounter. The Horned Frogs are currently ranked fourth in the AP Poll with the CFP selection committee’s rankings released later this evening. A win over the Texas Longhorns would go a long way to consolidating their place among the NCAAF elite. Texas will be looking to play spoiler and defend home field, while enhancing their own resume. Here, we take a look at the odds including the lines and spread while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on one of the biggest games in week 11.

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) @ #18 Texas Longhorns (6-3)

*Rankings based on the AP Poll for week 11. Week 11 CFP rankings unavailable at time of publication.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/12/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX.

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread TCU

+220 +7 (-110) Texas

-260 -7 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 65

-105 Under 65

-115

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

TCU offense looks to keep firing

The high-powered TCU offense led by quarterback Max Duggan takes their show on the road as they head to Austin on Saturday. A so far unstoppable juggernaut, the TCU offense has been causing nightmares for opposition defenses and they will be hopeful of keeping that going this weekend. Fresh off the back of scoring 34, their lowest total of the year, in a win over Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs face a Texas Longhorns team that finds itself ranked 18th in the latest AP Poll and third in the Big 12.

The sportsbooks believe that Texas is the odds on favorite in this college football showdown. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have made Texas 7-point favorites on the spread and set the total points line for the game at 65.

The 6-3 Longhorns are 4-1 in their last five games, losing only to Oklahoma State on the road. Their sole defeat at home this season was a last second field goal to the highly ranked Alabama. However, it remains to be seen if they can stop this TCU offense.

How will this game be decided?

TCU could be without Max Duggan’s favorite target, wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston exited last week’s game against Texas Tech early on and the team cited a lower body injury. It is thought that Johnston was dealing with an ankle issue prior to the game, but gave it a go and it was not to be.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes tells "On Second Thought" podcast that his star wide receiver Quentin Johnston should practice this week and be ready to play against Texas on Saturday. He's the third-leading receiver in the Big 12 with 650 yards and four touchdowns. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 8, 2022

It took Duggan a while to get going without his favorite target last week, but if Johnston goes on Saturday as head coach Sonny Dykes as suggested, then it’s all systems go for the Horned Frogs.

That would bode well for TCU. Texas struggles against the pass and gives up more yards per game than over 100 teams in the NCAA. This is where Duggan and TCU excel, so it is a good matchup for them, especially if Johnston goes. Without him, things get a bit sketchy, but for the purpose of this article, we are saying he plays.

Nobody has held this TCU offense below 34 to this point in the season and we see no reason why this Texas D would be much different. Even with home field advantage, the talent of Max Duggan will come shining through for TCU on Saturday.

Texas to lean on Bijan

On the other side of the ball, Texas will be confident of moving the ball too. Their freshman QB Quinn Ewers is super talented and has the NCAAF’s best mullet. Additionally, running back Bijan Robinson is almost unstoppable these days.

Despite that, the matchup is not exactly ideal for Texas. The matchup on the line favors TCU strongly and the wide receivers are not in great spots to succeed in their individual matchups.

It will likely be down to Robinson to exploit any gaps and reel off the long runs for the Longhorns. It is not impossible given TCU are giving up 4.7 yards per carry over their last three games. If Bijan can break a few tackles and get away like he normally does, he will have another big day.

Bijan Robinson this season (Power 5): 🔸781 rush yards after contact (1st)

🔸73 missed tackles forced (1st)@TexasFootball's RB1 is different😤 pic.twitter.com/uXASAAdmaB — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2022

The thoughts here are Robinson will keep the Longhorns in the game all afternoon and Max Duggan will rack up points on the other side of the ball. It should make for a compelling contest.

What are the best bets?

TCU +7 @ -110 with BetOnline

Over 65 @ -105 with BetOnline

Team to score first – TCU @ +119 with BetOnline

Team to score last – TCU @ +104 with BetOnline

