College Football Week 11 Odds – Alabama vs. Ole Miss – Lines, Spread & Picks

Alabama head to Mississippi on Saturday to take on the Rebels. The Crimson Tide will be back looking to rebound from an overtime loss to SEC rivals LSU last week. They will try to get themselves back into College Football Playoff contention after dropping down to tenth in the AP Poll. Ole Miss lies one position below in 11th, but both teams will be waiting to see the CFP selection committee’s rankings later this evening. Let’s take a look at the odds including the lines and spread while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for this week 11 NCAAF showdown.

#10 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) @ #11 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

*Rankings based on the AP Poll for week 11. Week 11 CFP rankings unavailable at time of publication.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/12/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Alabama

-425 -11.5 (-110) Ole Miss

+345 +11.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 64

-105 Under 64

-115

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Alabama will be heading to Oxford with steam emanating from their ears. The Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU in overtime on Saturday has some corners of the media ruling them out of College Football Playoff contention. Some have even gone so far as to say that head coach Nick Saban is gone at the game.

"Alabama is DONE with two losses and Clemson is DONE with one loss."@BarrettSallee discussing the CFP hopes of Alabama and Clemson after losses this weekend. pic.twitter.com/822UufoJPM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 7, 2022

"This is the worst coaching job that Nick Saban has done at Alabama in 15 years." —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/3ultaanCql — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 7, 2022

This will likely not set well with Alabama’s players and Ole Miss could be in the wrong place at the wrong time when the teams meet on Saturday. However, the Rebels will be coming into the game fresh off a bye having had two weeks to prepare for the Tide.

The sportsbooks remain unfazed by a fresh Ole Miss and make Bama big odds on favorites for the game. They are -425 on the moneyline and 11.5-point favorites on the spread with BetOnline. The total points line for the game is set at 64.

Mississippi will not be a walkover for Alabama. The Rebels are an 8-1 team with CFP ambitions of their own. Despite head coaches Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin being good friends off the field, the onfield intensity will be sky high on Saturday. It is all set up to be another SEC classic.

How will this game be decided?

There should be a worry for Mississippi that they are slightly over-matched in terms of talent in this game. With the additional fire in the Bama bellies, it could be a long day to be a Rebels fan.

Let’s start with the run game. Over the last three games, Ole Miss is giving 5.6 yards per carry. To put that into perspective, that is the ninth worst in college football over that span.

Now, they come up against running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who himself is averaging 6.8 yards per carry on the year. This spells absolute disaster for the Rebels. Gibbs is going to run over them all day unless Lane Kiffin has hatched a masterplan in his two weeks off.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ vision, footwork and acceleration are ridiculous. Watch his feet here. Has a dynamic and instinctive ability to set up defenders for negative plays. pic.twitter.com/vqyPMUNH8y — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 7, 2022

Even though the matchups for his receivers are not ideal, QB Bryce Young is a Heisman Trophy winner and still likely the best player on the field. He too will look to open up this Rebels defense with his legs and make the right plays with his arm.

When on offense, Ole Miss could also be in a bit of bother. The matchups for the most part are very much in favor of Alabama.

They will likely have one outlet on offense, wider receiver Jonathan Mingo. While those expected to be guarding Mingo on Saturday are no joke, he is simply very good. He has five touchdowns on the season and over 650 yards in just nine games.

The offensive line of Ole Miss looks totally outmatched. The worry is QB Jaxson Dart won’t get enough time to make his throws and there will be no room for running back Quinshon Judkins.

This game stinks of an Alabama blowout.

What are the picks?

Alabama -11.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Under 64 @ -115 with BetOnline

