College Football Week 12 Best Bets – USC vs. UCLA – Odds, Picks & Predictions

On a massive night for the Pac-12, USC will travel to UCLA to take on the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in a game that will have championship game implications. A loss for UCLA would rule them out of a championship game berth, while a loss for the Trojans wouldn’t be as terminal in terms of the Pac-12 Championship Game, but would likely rule them out of College Football Playoff contention. Here, we will take a closer look at the odds while giving our best bets, picks, and predictions for this humongous week 12 NCAAF clash.

#7 USC Trojans (9-1) @ #16 UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/19/2022 8:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/19/2022 8:00 pm EST. Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread USC

-127 -1.5 (-115) UCLA

+107 +1.5 (-105)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 76.5

-110 Under 76.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

UCLA will be looking to rebound from a surprising defeat by Arizona last week by beating USC and really opening up the top of the Pac-12. However, Lincoln Riley’s Trojans will be keen not to let all the good work they have done this season go up in smoke so close to the finish line.

The sportsbooks believe this one will be a tightly contested ding-dong affair. BetOnline have made USC slight odds on favorites with a moneyline price of -127. They are 1.5-point favorites on the spread and the total is a massive 76.5. We could be in for a treat if those numbers pan out like the bookies expect.

USC’s sole loss came via a one-point loss to Utah a month ago. For most of the season their offense has been unstoppable, and they will look to carry that on late into Saturday night. UCLA certainly won’t be a pushover, and it seems NCAA football fans are in for a treat when this one kicks off.

How will this game be decided?

It may be a bit simplistic to say the last team has the ball wins, but the last team that has the ball wins. The advantages in most of the matchups in this game are on the offensive side of the ball. A shootout seems almost certain, so get the popcorn out and get ready for yards and points galore.

Nobody has stopped USC scoring this year with the exception of Oregon State. This offense is putting up about 42.5 points a game and is last six team totals are: 55, 41, 45, 42, 30 and 42. Good luck to UCLA on stopping this juggernaut.

The one piece of luck on the Bruins’ side is that USC running back Travis Dye is done for the season. Replacing him is Stanford senior transfer, Austin Jones. Jones is by no means a huge downgrade at the position. This year so far he has averaged 6.2 yards per carry and he is a threat in the passing game, and the passing game is likely where USC will target this UCLA D.

Jordan Addison is arugably the best wide receiver in the country, and in this game, he meets a pass defense ranked 102nd in college football in passing yards allowed per game. His matchup, while not perfect, is one that he will fancy his chances of coming out on top in. His quarterback Caleb Williams should not have protection issues and can hold the ball as long as Addison needs to get open.

A big day is in store for Addison, Williams, and Jones as the USC offense looks to keep rolling.

UCLA look to keep pace

On the other side of the ball, the Bruins are going to need to keep pace with the likely high-scoring USC offense. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will attempt to make sure that happens. He is a true dual-threat QB, who can usually do it all.

The left side of this offensive line will keep him clean and open up massive holes for him in the run game. He should be able to do pretty much what he wants all night in terms of running the ball. USC is 94th in the country in yards per rush allowed and that bodes well for DTR and his running back teammate Zach Charbonnet.

The one issue for the Bruins is that their main wide receiver, Jake Bobo is likely to draw the coverage of Mekhi Blackmon. Blackmon has been outstanding in coverage this year and will be confident of shutting down Bobo.

Mekhi Blackmon is pretty good at this whole cornerback thing — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022

If other receivers can step up, DTR will find them. If they can’t, it will have to be the DTR and Charbonnet show.

The USC offense is in slightly the better spot with all their weapons in excellent positions. UCLA may have issues getting the ball to their number one wide receiver, but they can take advantage of this poor Trojans run D. USC should just about have enough to overcome the Bruins in this high-scoring (we aren’t sure about 76.5 points though) shootout.

What are the best bets?

USC to beat UCLA @ -127 with BetOnline

USC to win 1st half @ -105 with BetOnline

