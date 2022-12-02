College Football Week 14 Best Bets – Pac-12 Championship Game – Utah vs. USC – Odds, Lines & Picks

Championship week gets off to a thrilling start on Friday evening when Utah and USC meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game. For the USC Trojans, this game has some extra spice since a win should lock up a place in the coveted College Football Playoff, while a loss, could be terminal to their CFP chances. Here, we take a closer look at the betting odds on the game including the lines and spread, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on Friday night’s massive NCAAF clash.

#11 Utah Utes (9-3) vs. #4 USC Trojans (11-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 12/2/2022 8:00 pm EST.

Friday, 12/2/2022 8:00 pm EST. Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV. TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Utah going for two in a row

USC will be looking to lock up the first of the CFP spots when they take on Utah on Friday evening. The Trojans will also be looking for their first conference championship since 2017, while Utah are trying to go back-to-back after winning their first Pac-12 Championship last year.

Southern Cal secured their spot on the back of three straight wins against Colorado, UCLA, and Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Utah thumped Colorado in their regular season finale to book their spot in the championship game.

The Trojans come into this game as favorites according to the sportsbooks. BetOnline make USC odds on favorites with a -145 price on the moneyline, and 2.5-point favorites on the spread but you’ll pay some extra juice. The total points line for this game is set at 67, with bookies expecting a bit of a shootout.

How will this game be decided?

This USC offense would be a problem for most defenses, and it is no different for Utah here. They look outmatched on the line, and out wide, Jordan Addison is a mismatch against most corners. Add Heisman favorite QB Caleb Williams to the mix and we have a recipe for a lot of points.

Utah is an above average defense in general, but it is difficult to see how they stop this USC offensive juggernaut for extended periods in this game. The running game should be operating well, as this line will have too much power for Utah and running back Austin Jones has the wherewithal to find the gaps all day. It should make for a big day for him, but he won’t be the only one cashing in.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s matchup will have him licking his chops like a lion over a carcass. Caleb Williams and Addison will be linking up all day and they should be looking at 100+ yards for Addison.

Remembering before the season when some people were talking about Lincoln Riley and Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams with various tones of "the grass is not always greener on the other side." True but sometimes it's 75 and sunny and also greener — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 27, 2022

When Utah has the ball, look for quarterback Cameron Rising to find Dalton Kincaid early and often. Kincaid is the Utes’ tight end and he is basically unguardable. There certainly isn’t anybody within this USC defense that can cover him unless they make massive adjustments with their corners which seems unlikely.

They can also probably run the ball behind the left hand side of their line successfully. So, it appears that Utah will be able to move the ball, it is just a case of if they can keep up the scoring with USC.

To whom it may concern…@_DaltonKincaid TE NCAA Ranks: Yards – 1st

Yards per game – 1st

Receptions per game – 1st

Touchdowns – 2nd

Receptions – 2nd Only played in 11 games. This is the BEST Tight End in the country. Sincerely,

Football Fans pic.twitter.com/GQMZaQM4V8 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 30, 2022

The matchup probably favors USC slightly, but it could be an exciting shootout for the Pac-12 Championship.

What are the picks?

USC to win @ -145 with BetOnline

Over 67 @ -110 with BetOnline

Jordan Addison 96+ Receiving Yards @ +108 with BetOnline

Jordan Addison 156+ Receiving Yards @ +430 with BetOnline

