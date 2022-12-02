College Football Picks

College Football Week 14 Best Bets – Pac-12 Championship Game – Utah vs. USC – Odds, Lines & Picks

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
usc cheerleaders
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Championship week gets off to a thrilling start on Friday evening when Utah and USC meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game. For the USC Trojans, this game has some extra spice since a win should lock up a place in the coveted College Football Playoff, while a loss, could be terminal to their CFP chances. Here, we take a closer look at the betting odds on the game including the lines and spread, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions on Friday night’s massive NCAAF clash.

#11 Utah Utes (9-3) vs. #4 USC Trojans (11-1)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Friday, 12/2/2022 8:00 pm EST.
  • Venue:  Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
  • TV: Live on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Utah
 +125 +2.5 (+105)
USC
 -145 -2.5 (-125)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 67
 -110
Under 67
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Utah going for two in a row

USC will be looking to lock up the first of the CFP spots when they take on Utah on Friday evening. The Trojans will also be looking for their first conference championship since 2017, while Utah are trying to go back-to-back after winning their first Pac-12 Championship last year.

Southern Cal secured their spot on the back of three straight wins against Colorado, UCLA, and Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Utah thumped Colorado in their regular season finale to book their spot in the championship game.

The Trojans come into this game as favorites according to the sportsbooks. BetOnline make USC odds on favorites with a -145 price on the moneyline, and 2.5-point favorites on the spread but you’ll pay some extra juice. The total points line for this game is set at 67, with bookies expecting a bit of a shootout.

How will this game be decided?

This USC offense would be a problem for most defenses, and it is no different for Utah here. They look outmatched on the line, and out wide, Jordan Addison is a mismatch against most corners. Add Heisman favorite QB Caleb Williams to the mix and we have a recipe for a lot of points.

Utah is an above average defense in general, but it is difficult to see how they stop this USC offensive juggernaut for extended periods in this game. The running game should be operating well, as this line will have too much power for Utah and running back Austin Jones has the wherewithal to find the gaps all day. It should make for a big day for him, but he won’t be the only one cashing in.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s matchup will have him licking his chops like a lion over a carcass. Caleb Williams and Addison will be linking up all day and they should be looking at 100+ yards for Addison.

When Utah has the ball, look for quarterback Cameron Rising to find Dalton Kincaid early and often. Kincaid is the Utes’ tight end and he is basically unguardable. There certainly isn’t anybody within this USC defense that can cover him unless they make massive adjustments with their corners which seems unlikely.

They can also probably run the ball behind the left hand side of their line successfully. So, it appears that Utah will be able to move the ball, it is just a case of if they can keep up the scoring with USC.

The matchup probably favors USC slightly, but it could be an exciting shootout for the Pac-12 Championship.

What are the picks?

Back our picks with BetOnline now

Content You May Like

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
ohio state buckeyes cheerleader 3

Week 13 College Football Best Bets – Michigan vs. Ohio State – Odds, Spread & Picks

Author image David Evans  •  Nov 23 2022
College Football Picks
bucky irving
Week 12 Best Bets – College Football Player Props
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 18 2022
College Football Picks
mr mrs wuf
College Football Week 12 Upset Alert – Underdog Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 18 2022
College Football Picks
georgia cheerleader 3
Week 12 College Football Best Bets – Georgia vs. Kentucky – Lines, Spread & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 17 2022
College Football Picks
usc cheerleaders 3
College Football Week 12 Best Bets – USC vs. UCLA – Odds, Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 16 2022
College Football Picks
josh downs
Week 11 Best Bets – College Football Player Props
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 11 2022
College Football Picks
drake maye 5
Week 11 College Football Upset Alert – Underdog Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top