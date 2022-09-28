College Football Week 5 – Tulane vs. Houston – Lines, Odds & Picks

Friday night’s week five of college football kicks off with a trip to Houston. The Green Wave of Tulane are 3-1 to start the year while the Cougars are off to a 2-2 start. Here, we will take a look at the lines and odds of the first game of week five and give our best picks for the matchup.

Tulan Green Wave (3-1) @ Houston Cougars (2-2)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 9/30/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Friday, 9/30/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX.

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Tulane

+120 +2.5 NC State

-140 -2.5

Total Points Line

Odds Over 55.5

-110 Under 55.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Both teams will be coming into this one with something to prove. Tulane are coming off a bad loss to Southern Miss after blowing an early 14-0 lead in a game where they were 11.5-point favorites. However, Houston will also be looking for a better performance after their late fourth quarter victory over Rice.

How will this game be decided?

One of the key battles in this game will be between Houston slot receiver Nathaniel Dell and Tulane slot corner Macon Clark. Clark has been excellent in pass coverage this year, but this will be his toughest task to date. Macon has not been giving up separation to any receivers, but Dell is having a monster year and is unguardable at the moment. He has gone for 25 receptions for 380 yards with three touchdowns in just four games.

Dell is easily among the top-20 wide receivers in college football at the moment and should be able to come out on top in this week five key matchup. He is in sync with Houston QB Clayton Tune and together they could compose a masterpiece on Friday.

On the defensive side of the ball, the problem for Houston could be the Tulane running game. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears has six touchdowns through four games. The Cougars are giving up about 4.4 yards per carry over their first four games but will be confident their line can hold up against this Green Wave front.

The key for the Cougars is to contain Sharpe and make QB Michael Pratt beat them with his arm. If they can do this, Houston win the game comfortably.

What are the picks?

Houston -2.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Under 55.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

