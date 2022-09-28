College Football Picks

College Football Week 5 – Tulane vs. Houston – Lines, Odds & Picks

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
houston cougars cheerleaders
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Friday night’s week five of college football kicks off with a trip to Houston. The Green Wave of Tulane are 3-1 to start the year while the Cougars are off to a 2-2 start. Here, we will take a look at the lines and odds of the first game of week five and give our best picks for the matchup.

Tulan Green Wave (3-1) @  Houston Cougars (2-2)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Friday, 9/30/2022 7:00 pm EST.
  • Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX.
  • TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

 

Team Moneyline Spread
Tulane
 +120 +2.5
NC State
 -140 -2.5

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 55.5
 -110
Under 55.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

 

Both teams will be coming into this one with something to prove. Tulane are coming off a bad loss to Southern Miss after blowing an early 14-0 lead in a game where they were 11.5-point favorites. However, Houston will also be looking for a better performance after their late fourth quarter victory over Rice.

How will this game be decided?

College Football Week 5 - Tulane vs. Houston - Lines, Odds & Picks

One of the key battles in this game will be between Houston slot receiver Nathaniel Dell and Tulane slot corner Macon Clark. Clark has been excellent in pass coverage this year, but this will be his toughest task to date. Macon has not been giving up separation to any receivers, but Dell is having a monster year and is unguardable at the moment. He has gone for 25 receptions for 380 yards with three touchdowns in just four games.

Dell is easily among the top-20 wide receivers in college football at the moment and should be able to come out on top in this week five key matchup. He is in sync with Houston QB Clayton Tune and together they could compose a masterpiece on Friday.

On the defensive side of the ball, the problem for Houston could be the Tulane running game. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears has six touchdowns through four games. The Cougars are giving up about 4.4 yards per carry over their first four games but will be confident their line can hold up against this Green Wave front.

The key for the Cougars is to contain Sharpe and make QB Michael Pratt beat them with his arm. If they can do this, Houston win the game comfortably.

What are the picks?

Bet on Houston -2.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

 

Bet on Under 55.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

 

What are the offers?

College Football Week 5 - Tulane vs. Houston - Lines, Odds & Picks

  • BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for new accounts.
  • Use promo code INSIDERS when registering to claim your FREE BETS.
  • Deposit $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 promotion. You will receive 50% of the amount of your FIRST DEPOSIT ONLY as your bonus. A $1,000 deposit receives a $500 bonus, a $100 deposit receives a $50 bonus etc.
  • The bonus is available INSTANTLY in your account.

Why choose BetOnline?

  • Thousands of markets on hundreds of sports.
  • Competitive odds on college football, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf and plenty of other sports.
  • CRYPTOCURRENCY deposits accepted including BITCOIN, Litecoin and others.
  • All major credit cards accepted.
  • Minimum age requirement of 18.
  • Bet on your HOMETOWN TEAM with BetOnline today.
Bet on BetOnline today to claim your 50% deposit bonus
Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Oklahoma vs Louisiana State

Claim $750 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 4 Betting Offer On Bovada

Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 24 2022
College Football Picks
drake maye
NCAA Football Week 4 Parlay Tips
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 22 2022
College Football Picks
Texas Tech vs NC State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Free Bets, Offers, Promotions & Bonuses | College Football – Texas Tech v North Carolina State Odds & Picks
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State
Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 16 2022
College Football Picks
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama
Claim $750 College Football Free Bet | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 16 2022
College Football Picks
byucheerleaders
Back BYU to beat Oregon at BetOnline and receive a FREE BET
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2022
College Football Picks
fsu
NCAAF Week 3 Parlay Betting Tips
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2022
More News
Arrow to top