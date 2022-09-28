College Football Week 5 – Washington vs. UCLA – Picks & Predictions

The late night Friday college football game in week five takes us to the Rose Bowl. In a battle of the undefeated, the number 15 ranked Washington Huskies take on the UCLA Bruins. We take a look at the lines, odds and spread while giving our best picks and predictions for the game.

#15 Washington Huskies (4-0) @ UCLA Bruins (4-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 9/30/2022 10:30 pm EST.

Friday, 9/30/2022 10:30 pm EST. Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Washington

-142 -3 (+100) UCLA

+122 -3 (-120)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 65.5

-115 Under 65.5

-105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

College football fans could be in for a late night treat on Friday when two undefeated Pac-12 teams square off in the Rose Bowl. The Washington Huskies are crushing expectations this season so far. With a 4-0 record straight up and against the spread, the Huskies will look to build on excellent wins over the then number 11 ranked, Michigan State, and Stanford over the past two weeks. UCLA have had an easier route to 4-0 but in the Friday night shootout we will learn a lot more about them.

How will this game be decided?

This could very much come down to which team has the ball last wins the game. The game has a total points line of 65.5 and the over is the slight favorite. Both offenses look like they should be able to do pretty much whatever they want with good matchups all over the field.

Strong offenses to dominate

For UCLA, arguably their best player this season so far has been running back Zach Charbonnet. He is averaging a mammoth 6.8 yards per carry and has 4 touchdowns in the three games he’s played so far. However, this plays into a strength of the Washington defense. They are only allowing 2.6 yards per carry, enough to be in the top ten in college football. So what happens in this facet of the game could be a massive deciding factor on the outcome.

Our prediction is that the Bruins offensive line has enough about them to create holes for Charbonnet to have a shot at getting through some second level tackles and break a few big runs. In addition to the Charbonnet threat, UCLA have positive matchups on the outside. Wide receiver Jake Bobo should have the edge on the Washington corners and can be an outlet for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It is a very positive outlook for the Bruins offense in this one and they can put up big numbers even against a decent Washington D.

Cheat code

On the other side of the ball, this Washington offense is flying this year. They are ranked second in total pass yards per game in college football, with quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. having the kind of season that has some people talking Heisman Trophy.

UCLA have the corners to matchup with the Washington wideouts but Penix is a bit of a cheat code right now. He’s broken 300 yards in every one of the opening four games and has 12 TDs to boot. We are convinced that the pass blocking wins the matchup in the trenches and UCLA won’t be able to generate enough pressure to stop Penix doing whatever he wants.

If UCLA stop Penix they win the game, but we are not convinced that happens.

What is the pick?