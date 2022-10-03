College Football Week 6 Best Bets – SMU @ UCF Odds & Picks

Hurricane Ian caused the rescheduling of a few games this week and that means we get to start week six with Wednesday night college football. SMU travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Golden Knights and we take a look at the odds and give our picks on this midweek tussle.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Wednesday, 10/5/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Wednesday, 10/5/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL.

Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL. TV: Live on ESPN2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread SMU

+135 +3 (-110) UCF

-155 -3 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 64.5

-110 Under 64.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

The SMU Mustangs travel to Orlando on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a loss to TCU. The Mustangs are currently 2-2 and will face off against the 3-1 UCF Golden Knights.

With Hurricane Ian hitting the area, UCF and the crowd will likely be pumped up more than usual. Their stadium is known as the Bounce House and it will be bouncier than usual on Wednesday when the ‘Florida Strong’ crowd are roaring. UCF’s crowd is generally worth 3.5 points but it is possible this occasion may be worth a point or two extra.

How will this game be decided?

As we just mentioned, one of the biggest factors in this game could be the crowd. We don’t have the data to back this up, but it feels like it’s one of the unwritten betting rules. Always back the home team on the back of a natural disaster or significant event. That’s not the only reason we like UCF in this one but it is some sort of start… maybe.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai and his offensive friends are having quite the season. However, they may find their match against the UCF defense. Giving up just 13.5 points per game while allowing under 170 passing yards per game means a tough matchup is in order for the Mustangs.

The one big problem for UCF in the passing game is SMU wideout Rashee Rice. Rice is a problem for anyone so far this season and should be an outlet for Tanner Mordecai in this game. As we mentioned, UCF performs well against the pass and they will need to be on their A game to stop Rice. The matchup on this side of the ball probably favors UCF and favors them massively if they can somehow find a way to stop the freak that is Rashee Rice.

Scampering JRP

When UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee has the ball, it could prove productive for the Golden Knights. Plumlee loves a scramble and this SMU team is giving up a whopping 5.4 yards per carry to FBS teams. There are only nine teams worse than them in this metric in college football.

While running back Isaiah Bowser hasn’t been all that efficient this season so far, this is the defense that could kickstart his year. He does have five TDs through four games and does average 4.0 yards per carry over his career. Our money is on him finding the endzone again and improving on his disappointing 3.3 yards per carry to start this year.

What is the pick?

With home field advantage at the Bounce House and good matchups on both sides of the ball, we favor UCF in this one.