College Football Week 7 – Oklahoma State vs. TCU – Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions

The Cowboys of Oklahoma State head to Texas to take on TCU in a huge encounter on Saturday. With both teams ranked inside the top 15, there is a lot at stake, and we take a look at the betting odds and give our picks and predictions in one of this weekend’s biggest NCAAF matchups.

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ #13 TCU Horned Frogs

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/15/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/15/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX.

Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread OK State

+160 +3.5 (+100) TCU

-180 -3.5 (-120)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 69

-110 Under 69

-110

Shootout in Texas

Two high-powered offenses square off when the eighth ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys meet the 13th ranked TCU Horned Frogs in this monster Big 12 clash on Saturday. With a total points line of 69, the oddsmakers are clearly expecting these teams to get in the endzone early and often. They make TCU a slight favorite and the Horned Frogs are -3.5 on the spread.

Both teams are undefeated but something has to give this weekend. The Cowboys will be looking to build off the back of two big wins over Baylor and Texas Tech whereas TCU scraped by a Jalon Daniels-less Kansas team last time out.

How will this game be decided?

Last team that has the ball wins…probably. These two offenses are among the most high powered in college football this year. They both rank top five in points per game, but neither team have any clue against the pass. This could be an absolutely wild shootout and we are here for it.

When OK State has the ball, look for Spencer Sanders to use a mixture of his legs and arm to punish the TCU defense. His most likely route to success is through the air, with the Horned Frogs ranking 110th out of 131 teams in college football in passing yards per game allowed.

Sanders has already accounted for a total of 18 TDs in just five games this season, and he looks set for at least a few more in this one.

His favorite target, wide receiver Brennan Presley draws an excellent matchup and we can expect him to snag plenty of catches on Saturday. Wide receiver Braydon Johnson is also in a good spot and should also be able to feast. Overall, it is very much a plus draw for the passing game, but Sanders can also do damage with his legs if need be.

Give Us All the Offense

On the other side of the ball, TCU QB Max Duggan should also be looking at attacking through the air. This OK State defense is a disaster against the pass ranking worse than the TCU D. They come in at 126th in NCAA football for total pass yards allowed this season.

Much like Sanders, Duggan also likes to take off. He’s going at about the same clip as Sanders in terms of yards per carry and yardage but does only have two TDs to show for it.

Duggan will likely be going to his number one wide receiver Quentin Johnston, early and often in this one. Johnston and Duggan really found something in the last game against Kansas where the receiver picked up 14 receptions for over 200 yards and a touchdown. They will likely look to build on that in this one and there isn’t really a reason he couldn’t do something similar again.

What are the picks?

With this game destined to be back and forth all day long, the total points line of 69 could even be a little low. We are backing the over along with some other bets based around our prediction.