College Football Week 8 – Texas vs. Oklahoma State – Odds, Spread, Predictions & Player Props

The Big 12 takes center stage on Saturday afternoon when Texas travel to Oklahoma State to take on the Cowboys. The intriguing week eight contest pits the third and fourth place teams in the conference against one another as they look to close the gap on TCU and Kansas State. We take a look at the spread, the odds and offer our predictions and player props on this mouthwatering college football tussle.

#20 Texas Longhorns @ #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/22/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK.

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Texas

-240 -6.5 (-110) OK State

+200 +6.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 61

-110 Under 61

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football Player Props

Quinn Ewers to take on firing OK State team

After starting the season 2-2, Texas is entering this game on the back of three straight victories. Quinn Ewers is back at quarterback after missing a couple of games through injury and the Longhorns are back on track.

Oklahoma State will be coming off the back of their only loss this season. That was a tough overtime defeat to TCU, but the Cowboys have been firing (yes, we did the stupid pun) on all cylinders this season and currently possess a 5-1 record. However, the oddsmakers say they are 6.5 point underdogs to Texas in this one. The total points line for the game is currently at 61 which is above average for the total points in games this season.

How will this game be decided?

There is one big matchup that stands out when we look at this encounter. Quinn Ewers against a pass defense that couldn’t guard a piggy bank with an Uzi is a recipe for success for the Longhorns. He is set for a monster day in this matchup and there is not much anybody can do about it, especially this OK State D.

Another big day is in store for his main target, wide receiver Xavier Worthy too. He draws a matchup that will have him licking his chops like a lion over a dead gazelle. Worthy already has 432 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games and we think him and Ewers are going to have monster days in this one, and these are the likely duo our player props will be based around.

In the very unlikely event Ewers and Worthy struggle to get anything going, Texas can turn to running back Bijan Robinson. He shouldn’t be the focal point of their attack this week but nobody has been able to stop him bar Alabama on the season so far.

When the Cowboys have the ball, look for them to try and get running back Dominic Richardson going behind the right hand side of their offensive line. That should probably be the game plan in this one because matchups do not favor them on the outside. Quarterback Spencer Sanders could also look to follow that right hand side of the line as he has eight rushing touchdowns on the season so far and is a big threat with his legs.

We are keen to see how this one plays out, but believe Texas should have enough on offense to see it out. We will focus our player props on Worthy and Ewers.

What are the predictions and player props?