College Football Week 8 Best Bets – Mississippi State vs. Alabama – Odds & Picks

After a grueling loss to Tennessee last week, Alabama faces off in another top 25 battle on Saturday. This week, they host Mississippi State as they look to get their College Football Playoffs hopes back on track. We take a look at the betting odds as the Bulldogs visit the Crimson Tide with thoughts of an upset and offer our best bets and picks on the week eight game.

#24 Mississippi State Bulldogs @ #6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/22/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Miss St.

OTB +21 (-104) Alabama

OTB -21 (-116)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 61

-110 Under 61

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Both Teams Looking to Bounce Back

Alabama and Mississippi State enter this game on the back of crushing losses in week seven. Alabama’s last second loss to Tennessee will still be stinging when they line up to kick off in Tuscaloosa this Saturday. Meanwhile, Mississippi State will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Kentucky.

For the Bulldogs, it might be a case of ‘beware the wounded lion’ in this one. Alabama are still licking their wounds from their Volunteers defeat, but the Crimson Tide are the predators in this game and they will be looking for blood.

How will this game be decided?

There is one man (and his big friends) who looks to have the perfect matchup to cause absolute carnage on Saturday. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already having a big year and could look to add to that on the weekend.

Mississippi State is giving up 4.7 yards per rush, 108th worst in college football. The matchup on the offensive line is a disaster for them and Jahmyr Gibbs is going at 7.2 yards per carry this year. Gibbs could go absolutely berserk in this one. He put up 100 yards on Tennessee last week and if they lean on him more in this game, he could very well double his total from the Vols game. It is a little early in the week for player props to be set, but when they are up, they won’t be able to set Gibbs’ line high enough for us to keep us from backing the over.

Mississippi State’s best chance of staying in the game is through their quarterback Will Rogers. They are not running the ball on this Crimson Tide defense so lob it and hope may be the best way to go about it. The matchups for their wide receivers is tough but they did just get burned by Tennessee wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns on Saturday, so there’s a little glimmer of hope there.

That glimmer of hope, however, is tiny and the Crimson tide will be eager to get back on track as quickly and as smoothly as possible. There is a real fear that this gets ugly early for the Bulldogs.

What is the best bet?