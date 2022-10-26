College Football Week 9 Best Bets – Kentucky vs. Tennessee – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Kentucky travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers on Saturday in a crucial top-25 all-SEC clash. The Wildcats are currently ranked number 19 in college football, and number three ranked Tennessee fans will be hoping to sing Rocky Top after yet another victory over a ranked opponent. Here, we take a look at the betting odds while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for one of the biggest games in week nine of NCAA football.

#19 Kentucky Wildcats @ #3 Tennessee Volunteers

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/29/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN.

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Kentucky +360 +12.5 (-110) Tennessee

-450 -12.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 63.5

-110 Under 63.5 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Wildcats Big Underdogs

Kentucky were once the whipping boys of the SEC, but in recent years that has all changed. Now, no longer just a basketball school, the football team can hold its own with the big boys. They are 5-2 this season and one of those losses should come with an asterisk since starting quarterback Will Levis missed the South Carolina game through injury.

They will be looking to pull off the upset on Saturday as they are decent underdogs on the moneyline and get a 12.5 point start on the spread according to sportsbooks. The bookies are expecting quite the shootout in this one, setting the total points line at 63.5.

Tennessee will come into this game full of confidence. Seemingly, nobody can stop Hendon Hooker and this offense. They have already beaten four ranked opponents this year and will look to make Kentucky just another notch on their already stacked resume.

How will this game be decided?

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (pictured above) might have given away his team’s gameplan earlier in the week. Levis said that the plan for Kentucky is to limit Volunteers’ possessions and grind the clock down. It is a plan that sounds good in theory, but they tried it last year and in about 14 minutes of possession, Tennessee still racked up 45 points.

There is some hope for Levis and Kentucky though. Tennessee simply struggles to defend the pass. They rank last in passing yards allowed per game and while some of that has to do with teams constantly trailing meaning they have to throw, their secondary is not good in coverage.

There are excellent matchups on the outside for Kentucky in this one and even though they may try and run the ball down the Vols’ throat, that should not be the approach they take. On the outside, wide receivers Tayvion Robinson, Dane Key, and Barrion Brown will all be able to prosper on Saturday. Levis is a potential high first round draft pick and he can prove it by picking apart this defense at the seams.

Kentucky should be able to score pretty much at will, but the issue is so will the Vols.

Hooker and Hyatt look to go big again

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (pictured above) has forced himself into the Heisman race over the past few weeks. His team is putting up over 50 points a game and defenses around college football are having nightmares gameplanning for them.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has seven touchdowns in his last two games. He will look for Hooker to hit him early and often in this one as his matchup is the best among Tennessee wide receivers. This Wildcats defense is no pushover but better defensive teams have been put to the sword by Hooker this year. They put up 52 on an Alabama D that was allowing just 12 points a game.

This game looks like it will be back and forth all day with the main question being can Kentucky score enough to keep up.

What are the best bets and picks?