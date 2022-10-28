College Football Week 9 Best Bets – Player Props

When you settle in to watch college football on a Saturday afternoon, it is always fun to cheer for a team you have wagered on. However, what is possibly even more fun is cheering on individual players in games. Sportsbooks offer all sorts of odds on players’ rushing yards, receiving yards, and even to score a touchdown or two. These are known as player proposition bets or player props for short. Here, we take a look at our favorite player props for week nine of the NCAAF action.

Player Props Bet #1 – Oregon vs. California – Bo Nix to score two or more touchdowns | Odds: +230 with Bovada

Player Props Bet #2 – Oregon vs. California – Bo Nix to score three or more touchdowns | Odds: +900 with BetOnline

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (headline picture) draws a sublime matchup against a horrible California defense whose line struggle to stop anything. Nix loves to take off close to the goal line and has multiple touchdowns in three games this season. In fact, Nix has already scored three rushing touchdowns twice this year and we are expecting Oregon to rack up points here so he should get plenty of opportunity.

The Ducks cannot really afford to take their foot off the gas since they need to prove themselves after a big loss to Georgia early in the season. There is no danger of them taking it easy here and we should look for Nix to get some opportunities around the goal line and hopefully take his chances.

Player Props Bet #3 – Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina – Israel Abanikanda 125+ Rushing Yards | Odds: -113 with BetOnline

Player Props Bet #4 – Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina – Israel Abanikanda 185+ Rushing Yards | Odds: +905 with BetOnline

We line up two more bets as the Pittsburgh Panthers take on North Carolina on Saturday. Carolina is 116th in college football in the yards allowed per rush metric. If anybody can take advantage of that, it is Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda. He has got UNC head coach Mack Brown waxing lyrical, calling him “the best RB in the nation.”

Brown calls Pitt’s Izzy Abanikanda “the best running back in the country.” — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) October 24, 2022

Abanikanda is going at 6.1 yards per carry and this is not the defense that is going to stop him. He has covered 125 yards in five of his seven games so far this year and if they keep feeding him like they have the past two games, he will clear 200 yards on Saturday. He has 28 and 36 carries in those two games and anything around that number versus UNC could see another explosion. The odds on 185+ yards are spectacular at +905 and we believe one of the best value player props of the week.

Player Props Bet #5 – Kentucky vs. Tennessee – Hendon Hooker UNDER 284.5 Passing Yards | Odds: -115 with Bovada

Earlier in the week, Will Levis gave away the Kentucky gameplan to stop Tennessee. They want to slow down the game, grind the clock and limit Tennessee’s possessions. If they do this effectively enough, it could leave a limited number of passes for Hooker to reach this target.

THREAD: Will Levis talks to the media today and unfolds a lot. He talks about last years game, he talks about his health, talks about tempo, and more! Take a listen as the Kentucky QB prepares for Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/zMlzYvcwIX — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Of course, he is talented enough to do it limited possessions, but there is enough reason to believe the under has the slight advantage. The matchups for Hooker’s receivers are probably about neutral. However, even against Mike Leach’s Air Raid, they only gave up 203 yards to Will Rogers and Mississippi State. They haven’t given up over 213 yards to a quarterback so far this year, so Hooker is going to have to go some to crack this Kentucky team ranked 15th in NCAA football for passing yards allowed per game.

