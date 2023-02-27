Once again, the CAA Tournament will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, D.C. for the fourth consecutive year.

The CAA Conference currently boasts 13 members following James Madison’s move to the Sun Belt and the addition of Stony Brook (America East), Monmouth (MAAC), Hampton, and North Carolina A&T (both Big South). All 13 teams are slated to participate in this year’s tournament, which is why a second round has been added on Saturday. Next season, with the addition of Campbell from the Big South, the single-game first round will be converted into a doubleheader.

The upcoming CAA Conference Tournament will feature a format where seeds 1 through 4 earn a bye to the third round, while seeds 5 through 11 secure a bye to the second round. Seeds 12 and 13 will participate in a preliminary play-in game in the first round, effectively determining the final two teams that will advance to the second round.

Charleston Leads The Way

Charleston has been phenomenal in 2023.

The Cougars are currently 28-3, finished 16-2 in the conference, and finished the regular season with a 17-1 home record.

As good as the Cougars have been, Hofstra may be the hottest team in the league. The Pride have won their last 11 straight and tied Charleston for the best mark in the CAA at 16-2. Hofstra finished 23-8 overall.

The league boasts four 20+ win teams as UNC Wilmington and Towson both notched 20+ win seasons.

If Hofstra and Charleston can navigate this bracket to make it to the finals, we’ll see a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the country vying for an NCAA tournament berth.

2023 Colonial Athletic Conference Standings

Colonial Athletic Conference Team CONF GB W-L STRK L10 HOME AWAY Charleston 16-2 – 28-3 W7 8-2 17-1 11-2 Hofstra 16-2 – 23-8 W11 10-0 11-1 10-5 UNC Wilmington 12-6 4 22-9 L1 7-3 11-3 8-6 Towson 12-6 4 20-11 W1 6-4 10-2 8-7 Drexel 10-8 6 16-14 W1 4-6 12-3 3-9 Delaware 8-10 8 16-15 W3 5-5 10-5 4-10 North Carolina A&T 8-10 8 13-18 W1 4-6 8-5 4-10 William & Mary 7-11 9 12-19 W2 4-6 11-5 1-14 Northeastern 6-12 10 10-19 L2 2-8 6-6 3-12 Stony Brook 6-12 10 10-21 L3 3-7 7-7 3-13 Elon 6-12 10 8-23 L2 6-4 5-9 3-12 Hampton 5-13 11 8-23 L1 3-7 7-6 1-13 Monmouth 5-13 11 6-25 L4 5-5 3-10 3-15

2023 Colonial Athletic Tournament Schedule

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena Where: Washington, DC When: Mar 3 – Mar 7 How To Watch: FloHoops, CBS Sports Network



* All times ET

March 3 – First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Monmouth vs. No. 12 Hampton, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 4 – Second Round

Game 2 : No. 9 Elon vs. No. 8 William & Mary, noon, ET, FloHoops

: No. 9 Elon vs. No. 8 William & Mary, noon, ET, FloHoops Game 3 : Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops Game 4 : No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m. ET, FloHoops

: No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m. ET, FloHoops Game 5: No. 11 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Delaware, 8:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 5 – Quarterfinals

Game 6 : Winner Game 2 vs. No. 1 Hofstra, noon, FloHoops

: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 1 Hofstra, noon, FloHoops Game 7 : Winner Game 3 vs. No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m, FloHoops

: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m, FloHoops Game 8 : Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Charleston, 6 p.m., FloHoops

: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Charleston, 6 p.m., FloHoops Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Towson, 8:30 p.m., FloHoops

March 6 – Semifinals

Game 10 : Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 7 – Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

2023 Colonial Athletic Tournament Bracket