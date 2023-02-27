News

Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
crop (1)

Once again, the CAA Tournament will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, D.C. for the fourth consecutive year.

The CAA Conference currently boasts 13 members following James Madison’s move to the Sun Belt and the addition of Stony Brook (America East), Monmouth (MAAC), Hampton, and North Carolina A&T (both Big South). All 13 teams are slated to participate in this year’s tournament, which is why a second round has been added on Saturday. Next season, with the addition of Campbell from the Big South, the single-game first round will be converted into a doubleheader.

The upcoming CAA Conference Tournament will feature a format where seeds 1 through 4 earn a bye to the third round, while seeds 5 through 11 secure a bye to the second round. Seeds 12 and 13 will participate in a preliminary play-in game in the first round, effectively determining the final two teams that will advance to the second round.

Charleston Leads The Way

Charleston has been phenomenal in 2023.

The Cougars are currently 28-3, finished 16-2 in the conference, and finished the regular season with a 17-1 home record.

As good as the Cougars have been, Hofstra may be the hottest team in the league. The Pride have won their last 11 straight and tied Charleston for the best mark in the CAA at 16-2. Hofstra finished 23-8 overall.

The league boasts four 20+ win teams as UNC Wilmington and Towson both notched 20+ win seasons.

If Hofstra and Charleston can navigate this bracket to make it to the finals, we’ll see a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the country vying for an NCAA tournament berth.

2023 Colonial Athletic Conference Standings

Colonial Athletic Conference
Team CONF GB W-L STRK L10 HOME AWAY
Charleston 16-2 28-3 W7 8-2 17-1 11-2
Hofstra 16-2 23-8 W11 10-0 11-1 10-5
UNC Wilmington 12-6 4 22-9 L1 7-3 11-3 8-6
Towson 12-6 4 20-11 W1 6-4 10-2 8-7
Drexel 10-8 6 16-14 W1 4-6 12-3 3-9
Delaware 8-10 8 16-15 W3 5-5 10-5 4-10
North Carolina A&T 8-10 8 13-18 W1 4-6 8-5 4-10
William & Mary 7-11 9 12-19 W2 4-6 11-5 1-14
Northeastern 6-12 10 10-19 L2 2-8 6-6 3-12
Stony Brook 6-12 10 10-21 L3 3-7 7-7 3-13
Elon 6-12 10 8-23 L2 6-4 5-9 3-12
Hampton 5-13 11 8-23 L1 3-7 7-6 1-13
Monmouth 5-13 11 6-25 L4 5-5 3-10 3-15

2023 Colonial Athletic Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena

    • Where: Washington, DC

    • When: Mar 3 – Mar 7

    • How To Watch: FloHoops, CBS Sports Network

* All times ET

March 3 – First Round

  • Game 1: No. 13 Monmouth vs. No. 12 Hampton, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 4 – Second Round

  • Game 2: No. 9 Elon vs. No. 8 William & Mary, noon, ET, FloHoops
  • Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops
  • Game 4: No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m. ET, FloHoops
  • Game 5: No. 11 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Delaware, 8:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 5 – Quarterfinals

  • Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 1 Hofstra, noon, FloHoops
  • Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m, FloHoops
  • Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Charleston, 6 p.m., FloHoops
  • Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Towson, 8:30 p.m., FloHoops

March 6 – Semifinals

  • Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 7 – Championship

  • Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

2023 Colonial Athletic Tournament Bracket

Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To News

News

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
News
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Completes His Long Return To Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top