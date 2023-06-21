Riding on a wave of public sentiment and rising odds, the Colorado Buffaloes, under the helm of new Head Coach Deion Sanders, have emerged as one of the popular betting favorites for the College Football Playoffs.

Buffs Well Backed by the Betting Public

Colorado Buffaloes’ journey on the betting boards has been nothing short of a spectacle. As per BetMGM, the Buffaloes have climbed into the top five most bet teams this season, despite their long odds of 250/1. It’s an exciting development, signaling that punters are not shying away from backing the college football underdogs.

According to betting analyst, Darren Rovell, the Buffaloes account for 8.5% of BetMGM’s tickets to win the CFP.

Top 5 most bet teams to win the college football playoff this year at @betmgm (by tickets): 1. Michigan, 16% (9/1)

2. Alabama, 11.7% (6/1)

3. Ohio State, 9.9% (7/1)

4. LSU, 8.8% (14/1)

5. COLORADO, 8.5% (250/1) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2023

This bullish outlook is further underscored at BetOnline, where Colorado’s odds have moved significantly, listed now at just 100/1. Such a shift in the betting landscape, and against traditional powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State, is noteworthy. It’s as if bettors have latched onto an unfolding narrative of potential surprise and disruption.

Coach Prime’s Recruiting and Transfer Business Behind Wave of Support

So what’s driving this bullish wave of bets for Colorado? The answer lies in an off-season of dramatic transformation and an influx of top-tier talent. Spearheaded by Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have embraced an unprecedented roster turnover, welcoming 51 incoming transfers. It’s this mix of well-known names and fresh talent that’s redefining the Colorado Buffaloes’ narrative in the college football landscape.

Sanders, an iconic NFL star turned coach, brought along his son, Shedeur Sanders, a proven quarterback, and Travis Hunter, an ambidextrous five-star athlete. Not to mention the defensive powerhouses like Jordan Domineck from Arkansas and Florida State’s Derrick McLendon II, which further fortify the Buffaloes’ prospects.

BETTING ODDS: Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who is likely to be the starting QB for Colorado can be backed at odds of 100/1 to win the Heisman Trophy with BetOnline.

Colorado Set for Breakthrough Year?

While these personnel moves make for an interesting backstory, the sudden surge in public bets underscores a broader belief in the Buffaloes’ potential for a breakthrough season. Perhaps it’s Sanders’ fresh and invigorating leadership, or maybe it’s the raw talent of the revamped roster. Either way, bettors are placing their faith in this underdog narrative.

You can find the odds of some of the favorites for the College Football Playoff Championship below. Teams like Michigan (+900), Alabama (+625), Ohio State (+775), and LSU (+1800) are also being well-backed by the public.

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation.

Public Bets on Coach Prime to Fulfill Buffs’ Potential

As we inch closer to the College Football Playoffs, it’s clear that the Colorado Buffaloes are more than just an interesting punt. Their surge in betting popularity signals a profound belief in the transformative power of their new head coach and a squad teeming with potential.

The coming season will reveal if this tide of bets will translate into on-field success. Until then, the betting world is captivated by the possibility of the Buffaloes pulling off an improbable run to the championship.

