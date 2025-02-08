Colorado Buffaloes name Marshall Faulk running backs coach

The Colorado Buffaloes have hired former Indianapolis Colts running back Marshall Faulk of New Orleans, Louisiana as their new running backs coach on Friday. According to David Cobb of CBS Sports, there are now three Hall of Famers on the Buffaloes coaching staff. Faulk joins head coach Deion Sanders of Fort Myers, Florida and senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp of Orlando, Florida. Sanders was a multi-positional phenom as he played cornerback and wide receiver. Sapp, meanwhile was a defensive tackle. Meanwhile, this is Faulk’s very first coaching assignment.

Faulk’s remarkable NFL career

Faulk spent a dozen seasons in the National Football League from 1994 to 2005. He was with the Indianapolis Colts from 1994 to 1998, and with the St. Louis Rams from 1999 to 2005. In his time you can make the argument Faulk was one of the most explosive backs in the league. Faulk led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2000 while with the Rams, and the NFL in yards per scrimmage twice in a season. He had 2227 total yards in his final season with the Colts in 1998, and 2429 total yards in his first season with the Rams in 1999.

In 176 NFL games, Faulk had 2836 rushes for 12279 rushing yards, along with exactly 100 rushing touchdowns. He had 767 catches for 6875 receiving yards and 36 touchdown catches. Faulk’s 1048 receiving yards in 1999 is the most in a season by a running back in NFL history.

Faulk was also the NFL’s most valuable player in 2000, the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 1994, and the NFL’s offensive player of the year for three straight years from 1999 to 2001.

Staying in College Football

There was speculation that after one season coaching at the National Collegiate Athletic Association that Sanders would be in the NFL this year. In a recent report, he stated he loves coaching Colorado, and the only way he would leave the Buffaloes is if he could coach his son in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders was the Buffaloes starting quarterback this past season and could be drafted high in the 2025 NFL Draft.