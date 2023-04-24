The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game witnessed a remarkable boost in attendance this year, thanks to the excitement surrounding the arrival of new head coach Deion Sanders. Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, hosted a crowd of 47,277 fans on Saturday, marking a significant increase from the 2,000 attendees in 2022. This remarkable surge in turnout represents a stunning 2,264% increase in attendance, reflecting the renewed enthusiasm and hope surrounding the Buffaloes’ football program.

Despite the cold, snowy weather, fans flocked to the stadium, eager to see the new era of Colorado football unfold. Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” captivated the audience from the very start, donning a white cowboy hat and sunglasses. He took a bow near midfield, energizing the eager crowd and setting the stage for an unforgettable event.

The video below demonstrates the difference in the crowd between the two games:

The difference in attendance for the Colorado spring game from 2022 to 2023 is insane😳 pic.twitter.com/1cSdaoZwZY — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 22, 2023

Sanders and Hunter Impress in Colorado Spring Game

The scrimmage primarily showcased the Buffs’ offensive prowess. Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, impressed the crowd by completing 16 of 19 passes for 234 yards and scoring three total touchdowns.

A notable highlight was a 98-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. However, Lemonious-Craig subsequently announced he was heading to the NCAA transfer portal.

In addition to Shedeur Sanders’ performance, former top recruit Travis Hunter made an impact on both sides of the ball. Hunter caught a touchdown pass and excelled in his familiar cornerback role, offering a glimpse into the dynamic plays Colorado fans can expect this fall.

The Buffaloes’ spring game proved that the team is heading in a promising direction, thanks in large part to Deion Sanders’ presence and influence.

The buzz surrounding the Colorado football program was further amplified by the presence notable Buffaloes alumni including Mason Crosby. The national championship trophy also made an appearance, fueling the dreams and aspirations of the Buffaloes’ faithful.

As the Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season, it is evident that Deion Sanders has already made a significant impact. His ability to attract top-level talent and generate excitement around the program is unmatched, as demonstrated by the impressive spring game attendance.

Although it may take time for the Buffaloes to become a powerhouse in the Pac-12, the foundation for success is being laid under Coach Prime’s leadership.

