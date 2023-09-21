The Colorado Buffaloes are the biggest story in college football this season so far. Deion Sanders’ team are 3-0 after he revamped the 1-11 roster from last season, but now comes their biggest test to date. The Buffs head to Eugene on Saturday to face the 10th ranked Oregon Ducks in what is sure to be one of the most watched games of the season so far. Here, we take a look at the betting odds on the Pac-12 clash, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for the big game.

🏈 Event: Colorado Buffaloes (19) @ Oregon Duck (10)

Colorado Buffaloes (19) @ Oregon Duck (10) 🏟️ Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Oregon -21 -110 / O/U 70 -110

Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado

+21 -110 +650 Over 70 -110 Oregon

-21 -110 -950 Under 70 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Colorado Offense vs. Oregon Defense

Colorado Offense Oregon Defense 41.3 Points Per Game 15.7 479 Yards Per Game 285.7 2 Yards Per Rush 4.3 9.1 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.7 5.3 Sacks Per Game 2

Oregon Offense vs. Colorado Defense

Oregon Offense

Colorado Defense 58 Points Per Game 30.3 587 Yards Per Game 460.3 7.1 Yards Per Rush 5 9.3 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.1 0.3 Sacks Per Game 1.7

Colorado vs. Oregon Best Bets & Predictions

The Colorado bandwagon is traveling full speed ahead to Eugene on Saturday. The Buffaloes are a college football Cinderella story. But the Oregon Ducks won’t let them go to the ball on Saturday. Unfortunately, it’s when the bandwagon comes to a grinding halt, and it’s back to doing the laundry and dishes for poor old Cinderella.

Yes, we will be opposing Colorado on Saturday and with good reason: this Oregon offense is a juggernaut. The Buffs have seen nothing like Bo Nix and company yet, but they are still giving up 30.3 points per game, a few points higher than the league average.

This Oregon team is putting up 58 points per game, and now a Colorado defense without their star cornerback, Travis Hunter, is expected to stop them. Good luck with that.

Colorado can score, but this Ducks team are no mugs on defense. Shedeur Sanders will have his work cut out keeping up with Bo Nix as this defense gives up ust 4.7 yards per passing attempt, way below the league average of 7.4 yards per attempt. And he’ll get no help from their rushing game which is going at a clip of just 2 yards per carry.

He is going to be a sitting duck (pun intended) in the pocket, and the offensive line will have their work cut out keeping Oregon at arms length. It really sets up badly for Colorado and the fear is that this one gets ugly early.

We are hoping we are wrong, because we’d like nothing better than seeing the Colorado hype train roll on with Coach Prime, but our best bet and prediction here is Oregon wins in a landslide. We are backing Oregon -21 at -110 with BetOnline.

