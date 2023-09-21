College Football Picks

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks Predictions: Expert Picks & Best Bets

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
puddles2

The Colorado Buffaloes are the biggest story in college football this season so far. Deion Sanders’ team are 3-0 after he revamped the 1-11 roster from last season, but now comes their biggest test to date. The Buffs head to Eugene on Saturday to face the 10th ranked Oregon Ducks in what is sure to be one of the most watched games of the season so far. Here, we take a look at the betting odds on the Pac-12 clash, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for the big game.

  • 🏈 Event: Colorado Buffaloes (19) @ Oregon Duck (10)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: ABC
  • 🎲 Odds: Oregon -21 -110 / O/U 70 -110

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Colorado
 +21 -110 +650 Over 70 -110 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks Predictions: Expert Picks & Best Bets
Oregon
 -21 -110 -950 Under 70 -110 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks Predictions: Expert Picks & Best Bets

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Colorado Offense vs. Oregon Defense

Colorado Offense Oregon Defense
41.3 Points Per Game 15.7
479 Yards Per Game 285.7
2 Yards Per Rush 4.3
9.1 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.7
5.3 Sacks Per Game 2

Oregon Offense vs. Colorado Defense

Oregon Offense
 Colorado Defense
58 Points Per Game 30.3
587 Yards Per Game 460.3
7.1 Yards Per Rush 5
9.3 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.1
0.3 Sacks Per Game 1.7

Colorado vs. Oregon Best Bets & Predictions

The Colorado bandwagon is traveling full speed ahead to Eugene on Saturday. The Buffaloes are a college football Cinderella story. But the Oregon Ducks won’t let them go to the ball on Saturday. Unfortunately, it’s when the bandwagon comes to a grinding halt, and it’s back to doing the laundry and dishes for poor old Cinderella.

Yes, we will be opposing Colorado on Saturday and with good reason: this Oregon offense is a juggernaut. The Buffs have seen nothing like Bo Nix and company yet, but they are still giving up 30.3 points per game, a few points higher than the league average.

This Oregon team is putting up 58 points per game, and now a Colorado defense without their star cornerback, Travis Hunter, is expected to stop them. Good luck with that.

Colorado can score, but this Ducks team are no mugs on defense. Shedeur Sanders will have his work cut out keeping up with Bo Nix as this defense gives up ust 4.7 yards per passing attempt, way below the league average of 7.4 yards per attempt. And he’ll get no help from their rushing game which is going at a clip of just 2 yards per carry.

He is going to be a sitting duck (pun intended) in the pocket, and the offensive line will have their work cut out keeping Oregon at arms length. It really sets up badly for Colorado and the fear is that this one gets ugly early.

We are hoping we are wrong, because we’d like nothing better than seeing the Colorado hype train roll on with Coach Prime, but our best bet and prediction here is Oregon wins in a landslide. We are backing Oregon -21 at -110 with BetOnline.

Bet on Oregon -21 at -110 with BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors College Football Picks Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football Picks

College Football Picks
colorado v csu

ChatGPT Predicts Winner of Colorado vs. Oregon: Can the Buffaloes Upset the Ducks?

Author image David Evans  •  7min
College Football Picks
notre dame cheerleader
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame – Betting Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Predictions: Hartman to Lead Irish to Win Over Buckeyes
Author image David Evans  •  2h
College Football Picks
fsu cheerleader 2
Florida State vs. Clemson – Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions & Best Bets
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 19 2023
College Football Picks
jaden rashada 3
Pac-12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 14 2023
College Football Picks
taulia tagovailoa
ACC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 13 2023
College Football Picks
spencer rattler
SEC Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football Picks
shedeur sanders 1
Pac-12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top