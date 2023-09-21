The Colorado Buffaloes are the biggest story in college football this season so far. Deion Sanders’ team are 3-0 after he revamped the 1-11 roster from last season, but now comes their biggest test to date. The Buffs head to Eugene on Saturday to face the 10th ranked Oregon Ducks in what is sure to be one of the most watched games of the season so far. Here, we take a look at the betting odds on the Pac-12 clash, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for the big game.
- 🏈 Event: Colorado Buffaloes (19) @ Oregon Duck (10)
- 🏟️ Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
- 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET
- 📺 TV: ABC
- 🎲 Odds: Oregon -21 -110 / O/U 70 -110
Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Colorado
|+21
|-110
|+650
|Over 70
|-110
|Oregon
|-21
|-110
|-950
|Under 70
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Colorado Offense vs. Oregon Defense
|Colorado Offense
|Oregon Defense
|41.3
|Points Per Game
|15.7
|479
|Yards Per Game
|285.7
|2
|Yards Per Rush
|4.3
|9.1
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|4.7
|5.3
|Sacks Per Game
|2
Oregon Offense vs. Colorado Defense
|Oregon Offense
|Colorado Defense
|58
|Points Per Game
|30.3
|587
|Yards Per Game
|460.3
|7.1
|Yards Per Rush
|5
|9.3
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|7.1
|0.3
|Sacks Per Game
|1.7
Colorado vs. Oregon Best Bets & Predictions
The Colorado bandwagon is traveling full speed ahead to Eugene on Saturday. The Buffaloes are a college football Cinderella story. But the Oregon Ducks won’t let them go to the ball on Saturday. Unfortunately, it’s when the bandwagon comes to a grinding halt, and it’s back to doing the laundry and dishes for poor old Cinderella.
Yes, we will be opposing Colorado on Saturday and with good reason: this Oregon offense is a juggernaut. The Buffs have seen nothing like Bo Nix and company yet, but they are still giving up 30.3 points per game, a few points higher than the league average.
This Oregon team is putting up 58 points per game, and now a Colorado defense without their star cornerback, Travis Hunter, is expected to stop them. Good luck with that.
Colorado can score, but this Ducks team are no mugs on defense. Shedeur Sanders will have his work cut out keeping up with Bo Nix as this defense gives up ust 4.7 yards per passing attempt, way below the league average of 7.4 yards per attempt. And he’ll get no help from their rushing game which is going at a clip of just 2 yards per carry.
He is going to be a sitting duck (pun intended) in the pocket, and the offensive line will have their work cut out keeping Oregon at arms length. It really sets up badly for Colorado and the fear is that this one gets ugly early.
We are hoping we are wrong, because we’d like nothing better than seeing the Colorado hype train roll on with Coach Prime, but our best bet and prediction here is Oregon wins in a landslide. We are backing Oregon -21 at -110 with BetOnline.
