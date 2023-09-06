The Colorado Buffaloes shocked college football fans across the country with a statement Week 1 victory versus the TCU Horned Frogs.

Fresh off of a 1-11 season, new head coach Deion Sanders has rejuvenated the program in just one offseason. Led by his son Shedeur Sanders and former top recruit Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes have unexpectedly entered into the conversation about the nation’s top teams.

Colorado Ranked No. 22 In Latest AP Poll

After Week 1, Colorado is ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, ahead of football powerhouses like Clemson and Texas A&M. Sanders’ impact in Boulder has been undeniable and bets have already started to pour in on the Buffalos to win the National Championship.

That’s not all.

After throwing for 510 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, Sanders has become an early betting favorite in the Heisman race. According to BetOnline, Shedeur Sanders has 25% chance to be a Heisman finalist at +300 odds. Currently, Sanders has +1600 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

In fact, he doesn’t even have the best Heisman odds on his own team. That distinction belongs to Hunter, a unique two-way player who put his talents on full display in Colorado’s Week 1 win. Hunter finished with 11 catches for 119 yards and had an interception that halted a TCU drive deep in the red zone.

The sportsbook also released betting specials on where Deion Sanders will coach next season and whether the Buffs will earn a trip to a bowl game.

Check out the BetOnline betting specials and Colorado Football props below.

Will Shedeur Sanders be a 2023 Heisman finalist?

Where will Deion Sanders Coach in 2024?

Will Colorado Be In A Bowl Game This Season?

