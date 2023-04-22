College football’s spring games are fun events for students and alumni.

Most do not match the intensity or exposure of the fall games against opposing teams.

There could be one exception to that general rule in 2023.

It is the University of Colorado’s spring game airing nationwide on ESPN on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM EDT.

Spring games airing on ESPN+ today:

▪️ Alabama

▪️ LSU

▪️ Oklahoma

▪️ West Virginia

▪️ Texas Tech

▪️ Baylor

▪️ Georgia Southern Spring games airing on ESPN today:

▪️ @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/TibsqLHZLr — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 22, 2023

Whereas spring games from outstanding programs like Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma are among those available to watch on the ESPN+ streaming service, ESPN has chosen Colorado Buffaloes football for its mainstream programming.

ESPN is pulling out all of the stops to make this must-see television for a team that is coming off of a 1-11 2022 season.

Here is what they are doing.

1. Deion Sanders Is Wearing A Microphone

For those of us who still miss Deion Sanders on NFL Network, putting a microphone on the new Buffaloes head coach on the sideline sounds like an excellent idea.

We expect a mixture of analysis, coaching, and Sanders’s sense of humor as the game progresses.

2. Robert Griffin III Is Calling The Game

RGIII is another former NFL player who has turned his post-playing career into a successful media career.

He is a star on ESPN and has experience covering college and NFL football for the network.

RGIII tells it like it is in a similar fashion as Sanders did when he was on NFL Network.

Having him in the booth bantering with Sanders is a win-win.

3. Colorado Alumnus Chris Fowler Is Also Calling The Game

Chris Fowler who has several roles for ESPN will be in the booth with RGIII.

Fowler is a 1985 graduate of the University of Colorado and must be excited about the energy and attention Sanders is bringing to the football program.

Conclusion

Spring college football is not equal to fall college football, but for fans who need a football fix with days to go before the NFL Draft, this is a good way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Sanders is bringing his reputation and track record from Jackson State where he was the head coach from 2020-2022.

In his three seasons at Jackson State, he finished with a 27−6 record.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for him to turn Colorado into a contender.