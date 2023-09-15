The Colorado Buffaloes start the season with a 2-0 record beating TCU and Nebraska in their first two games. After a convincing win over Nebraska in their home opener, Colorado football ticket prices have been soaring through the roof.

Suddenly, the Buffaloes hold the most expensive tickets in all of college football, surpassing the Ohio State Buckeyes this week.

The average ticket price for a Colorado home game is around $517 on the secondary market, more than any other team in the nation.

Colorado Buffaloes Tickets Are the Most Expensive College Football Tickets

The hype around the Buffaloes has been unprecedented and ticket prices have continued to soar after their 2-0 start. Colorado has the highest average ticket prices in college football after surpassing Ohio State on the secondary market.

Tickets for Colorado games are going for an average of $517 a ticket, which is an 11 percent increase since last week’s win over Nebraska.

Deion Sanders’ effect on the program has been fun to watch.

Since the beginning of the season, Colorado secondary ticket prices have increased by 163 percent. Compared to last season, Colorado ticket prices are up 327 percent. Prices for Saturday night’s game range from $224 to $783.

Colorado’s hottest ticket will be against Stanford with ticket prices going $693 on the low end of the spectrum.

Coach Prime has had such a huge effect on College Football that both ESPN and Fox Sports will be hosting their pregame shows in Boulder. It’ll be the first time Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” show will air at a game where the network isn’t broadcasting. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will return to Boulder for the first time since 1996.

Students Line Up For Extra Colorado Tickets

After winning against TCU, the Buffaloes have sold $430,000 in tickets in three days.

The program has the second-highest year-over-year ticket price increase in college football at 327 percent. That trails only Tulane’s 548 percent yearly increase after they won their first AAC conference title and Cotton Bowl.

Due to the increased ticket prices, Colorado decided to give out an extra 300 tickets to students. Despite being sold out, hundreds of students camped outside the ticket office to receive tickets. Students had a chance to buy more affordable tickets for the game. In the first 20 minutes the tickets were already sold out.

