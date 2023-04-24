Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig is set to enter the transfer portal following his standout performance in the team’s spring game. Multiple sources suggest that the junior is considering Auburn as his top option for his next destination.

Lemonious-Craig Leaning Auburn Early

Montana Lemonious-Craig, who spent three seasons at Colorado, has been a key contributor to the Buffs’ offense. Last season, he led the team with 23 catches and ranked second with 359 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. However, the talented wide receiver is now in the transfer portal, seeking pastures new.

Recruiting News‼️ Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig to enter transfer portal after impressive spring game performance. pic.twitter.com/1HySLz9yqo — BOOGEY BALLERS (@BOOGEYBALLERS) April 24, 2023

His impressive showing in the spring game, with three catches for 154 yards, and 2 TDs including a 98-yard touchdown, further solidified his status as a top talent in college football. And he has already reportedly attracted the attention of the Auburn Tigers.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, one of the key pieces returning from last year's Colorado team, had a big day in the Buffaloes Spring Game 🏈 -3 catches

-154 yards

-2 touchdownspic.twitter.com/Oz2JgYVYqI — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 22, 2023

Auburn offers a strong case for Lemonious-Craig. The Tigers had previously offered him a spot in high school, and new head coach Hugh Freeze is known for his innovative offensive strategies where Lemonious-Craig could shine. Furthermore, Auburn’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collectives are among the top in the country, potentially offering significant financial incentives for the wide receiver.

Auburn will likely have to duke it out with other top programs for his signature, but Lemonious-Craig appears to be leaning towards the Tigers at the moment.

Lemonious-Craig’s Surprise Entry to Transfer Portal Sure to Attract Attention of Big Schools

Lemonious-Craig’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes as a surprise to many, given his strong relationship with the Buffaloes’ new quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and his rapport with the coaching staff. But in the new college football landscape, holding on to key players is more difficult than ever.

The departure of Lemonious-Craig leaves a significant void in the Colorado offense, with his stellar performance in the spring game serving as a reminder of the talent the Buffaloes will be losing. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, the sought-after wide receiver is sure to attract the attention of numerous college programs, making his final choice all the more intriguing.

College Football Betting Guides 2023