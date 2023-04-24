College Football

Colorado Star Wide Receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig Eyes Auburn Tigers for Next Move

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
lemonious-craig

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig is set to enter the transfer portal following his standout performance in the team’s spring game. Multiple sources suggest that the junior is considering Auburn as his top option for his next destination.

Lemonious-Craig Leaning Auburn Early

Montana Lemonious-Craig, who spent three seasons at Colorado, has been a key contributor to the Buffs’ offense. Last season, he led the team with 23 catches and ranked second with 359 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. However, the talented wide receiver is now in the transfer portal, seeking pastures new.

His impressive showing in the spring game, with three catches for 154 yards, and 2 TDs including a 98-yard touchdown, further solidified his status as a top talent in college football. And he has already reportedly attracted the attention of the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn offers a strong case for Lemonious-Craig. The Tigers had previously offered him a spot in high school, and new head coach Hugh Freeze is known for his innovative offensive strategies where Lemonious-Craig could shine. Furthermore, Auburn’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collectives are among the top in the country, potentially offering significant financial incentives for the wide receiver.

Auburn will likely have to duke it out with other top programs for his signature, but Lemonious-Craig appears to be leaning towards the Tigers at the moment.

Lemonious-Craig’s Surprise Entry to Transfer Portal Sure to Attract Attention of Big Schools

Lemonious-Craig’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes as a surprise to many, given his strong relationship with the Buffaloes’ new quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and his rapport with the coaching staff. But in the new college football landscape, holding on to key players is more difficult than ever.

The departure of Lemonious-Craig leaves a significant void in the Colorado offense, with his stellar performance in the spring game serving as a reminder of the talent the Buffaloes will be losing. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, the sought-after wide receiver is sure to attract the attention of numerous college programs, making his final choice all the more intriguing.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
colorado spring game

Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attracts Record Crowd Under Deion Sanders

Author image David Evans  •  2h
College Football
malcolm greene
South Carolina Recruiting: Clemson CB Malcolm Greene Entertains Gamecocks Transfer to Reunite With High School Friend
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023
College Football
jimbo fisher 1
Texas A&M Football: 27 Scholarship Players Enter Transfer Portal Under Jimbo Fisher
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 20 2023
College Football
michigan ohio state recruits battle online (1)
Twitter Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State OL Recruits Getting A Head Start On Rivalry By Trash-Talking Online
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 19 2023
College Football
king large
OT King Large Nears Commitment: Oregon Ducks in the Lead
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 19 2023
College Football
Watch: Every Play From Arch Manning’s Texas Football Spring Game
Watch: Every Play From Arch Manning’s Texas Football Spring Game
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 17 2023
College Football
geogia ohio state qb problems (1)
College Football 2023: Georgia, Ohio State Suffering Through Quarterback Growing Pains
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top