Golf News and Rumors

Colt Knost Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
colt knost

Former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost has released his expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. Knost has been discussing his favorites this week, with Rory McIlroy at odds of +750 and Corey Conners at odds of +5500. Let’s take a look at Colt Knost’s Masters picks and predictions.

Knost has made his picks for the 2023 Masters. The former PGA Tour pro said recently that with rain expected at Augusta, he anticipates Rory McIlroy will do well. As for his longshot pick this week, Knost says that last week’s Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners will be a dark horse to keep an eye on.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Colt Knost Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Knost has shared his thoughts on the 2023 Masters, and his picks are Rory McIlroy (+750) and Corey Conners (+5500).

Check out a full breakdown of Colt Knost’s expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters below:

Rory McIlroy to Win The Masters (+750)

Knost believes McIlroy is destined for success at the 2023 Masters, particularly if it rains. The Northern Irish golfer has an impressive record in wet conditions, and Knost is confident that McIlroy will complete his career grand slam this week.

Knost says, “I feel like this man is destined. Especially if it rains. If it rains and it’s a major championship, he tends to do pretty well. I bring up Valhalla, I bring up Congressional and I bring up Kiawah Island. Three of his four major championships, it’s been very wet. He’ll complete the career grand slam this week.”

With some rain in the forecast, Colt Knost could be right to get behind one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour right now. We all know that Rory is capable of running away with it under the right conditions, and this could be his year to finally put on the coveted green jacket.

Bet on Rory McIlroy (+750)

Corey Conners to Win The Masters (+5500)

Knost’s dark horse pick for the Masters is Corey Conners. With three straight top-10 finishes at The Masters and a recent win under his belt, Conners is playing well and has attractive odds.

“Alright, my dark horse,” Knost said. “There’s not many playing better because he just won last week. Love the odds, three straight top-tens at The Masters. Give me our guy, Corey Conners.”

There’s certainly a bit of value in the +5500 on offer for the Canadian, whose exceptional record at Augusta and recent good form could catapult him to the top of the leaderboard and a green jacket.

Bet on Corey Conners (+5500)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks PGA
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
chamblee woods

Brandel Chamblee Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image David Evans  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Magazine Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Golf Magazine Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Golf Channel Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
Golf.com Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Golf.com Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters
3 Things We Learned About The Masters Champions Dinner
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Golf News and Rumors
master par 3
2023 Masters Par 3 Contest: When and Where to Watch if the Curse Can Be Broken?
Author image David Evans  •  5h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Sleepers: Conners, Kim Among Best Longshots Bets
Masters 2023 Sleepers: Conners, Kim Among Best Longshots Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top