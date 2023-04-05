Former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost has released his expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. Knost has been discussing his favorites this week, with Rory McIlroy at odds of +750 and Corey Conners at odds of +5500. Let’s take a look at Colt Knost’s Masters picks and predictions.

Knost has made his picks for the 2023 Masters. The former PGA Tour pro said recently that with rain expected at Augusta, he anticipates Rory McIlroy will do well. As for his longshot pick this week, Knost says that last week’s Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners will be a dark horse to keep an eye on.

𝗠𝗰𝗜𝗟𝗥𝗢𝗬'𝗦 𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 ⛳️ 2018 – T5

⛳️ 2019 – T21

⛳️ 2020 – T5

⛳️ 2021 – CUT

⛳️ 2022 – 2 Hit 💚 if you'd love to see Rory McIlroy win his first Green Jacket.#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/yqRSBtS9lm — talkSPORT BET (@talksportbet) March 30, 2023

Check out a full breakdown of Colt Knost’s expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters below:

Knost believes McIlroy is destined for success at the 2023 Masters, particularly if it rains. The Northern Irish golfer has an impressive record in wet conditions, and Knost is confident that McIlroy will complete his career grand slam this week.

Knost says, “I feel like this man is destined. Especially if it rains. If it rains and it’s a major championship, he tends to do pretty well. I bring up Valhalla, I bring up Congressional and I bring up Kiawah Island. Three of his four major championships, it’s been very wet. He’ll complete the career grand slam this week.”

With some rain in the forecast, Colt Knost could be right to get behind one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour right now. We all know that Rory is capable of running away with it under the right conditions, and this could be his year to finally put on the coveted green jacket.

Knost’s dark horse pick for the Masters is Corey Conners. With three straight top-10 finishes at The Masters and a recent win under his belt, Conners is playing well and has attractive odds.

“Alright, my dark horse,” Knost said. “There’s not many playing better because he just won last week. Love the odds, three straight top-tens at The Masters. Give me our guy, Corey Conners.”

There’s certainly a bit of value in the +5500 on offer for the Canadian, whose exceptional record at Augusta and recent good form could catapult him to the top of the leaderboard and a green jacket.

