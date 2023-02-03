Colts Head Coach Odds: Wink Martindale Considered Frontrunner

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their next head coach, but a frontrunner has emerged in New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the Colts’ head coaching position. Martindale recently completed his second interview with the Colts.

Martindale has never been a head coach since entering the NFL in 2004 as the Oakland Raiders linebackers coach. The veteran assistant is best known for his time in Baltimore, serving as the linebackers coach for the Ravens when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job as Round 2 of Indy’s interviews nears a close, a source told the Daily News on Thursday.@PLeonardNYDNhttps://t.co/xaa0CEWmkC — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 3, 2023

Colts Considering Round Three Interviews

In addition to Martindale, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn all completed their second interview for the head coaching position with the Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have his second interview on Saturday with the Colts before leaving for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In a rare movie, Colts owner Jim Irsay is considering a third round of interviews to narrow down the list of finalists even further.

The #Colts are nearly done with their second round of head coaching interviews and are considering a rare Round 3 as well, sources tell me and @RapSheet. If they go that route, they’d pare down the list to a select few finalists before making their decision on their next HC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2023

Wink Martindale Has Best Odds For Colts Next Head Coach

With the reports of Martindale becoming the frontrunner, sportsbooks have now updated their odds on who will become the next head coach of the Colts.

BetOnline set the odds of Martindale becoming the Colts’ head coach at -150. In his first season as defensive coordinator, Martindale coached a Giants defense that surrendered 21 points per game as the team made the playoffs for the first since 2016.

Behind Martindale is Saturday (+300), who won his first game as the interim head coach before losing seven straight to end the 2022 season.

Morris (+500), Steichen (+1000), and Glenn (+1000) round out the top five.

Below is the full chart from BetOnline with odds for each coach.