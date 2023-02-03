NFL News and Rumors

Colts Head Coach Odds: Wink Martindale Considered Frontrunner

Dan Girolamo
The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their next head coach, but a frontrunner has emerged in New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the Colts’ head coaching position. Martindale recently completed his second interview with the Colts.

Martindale has never been a head coach since entering the NFL in 2004 as the Oakland Raiders linebackers coach. The veteran assistant is best known for his time in Baltimore, serving as the linebackers coach for the Ravens when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Colts Considering Round Three Interviews

In addition to Martindale, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn all completed their second interview for the head coaching position with the Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have his second interview on Saturday with the Colts before leaving for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In a rare movie, Colts owner Jim Irsay is considering a third round of interviews to narrow down the list of finalists even further.

Wink Martindale Has Best Odds For Colts Next Head Coach

With the reports of Martindale becoming the frontrunner, sportsbooks have now updated their odds on who will become the next head coach of the Colts.

BetOnline set the odds of Martindale becoming the Colts’ head coach at  -150. In his first season as defensive coordinator, Martindale coached a Giants defense that surrendered 21 points per game as the team made the playoffs for the first since 2016.

Behind Martindale is Saturday (+300), who won his first game as the interim head coach before losing seven straight to end the 2022 season.

Morris (+500), Steichen (+1000), and Glenn (+1000) round out the top five.

Below is the full chart from BetOnline with odds for each coach.

Next Colts Full Time Head Coach Odds Play
Wink Martindale -150 BetOnline logo
Jeff Saturday +300 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +500 BetOnline logo
Shane Steichen +1000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn +1000 BetOnline logo
Ejiro Evero +1000 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +1000 BetOnline logo
Rich Bisaccia +1200 BetOnline logo
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
