Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers Being Investigated By NFL For Possible Gambling Violations

Dan Girolamo
On Monday, Matt Rybaltowski of Sports Handle reported that the NFL was investigating a player on the Indianapolis Colts for “pervasive” sports betting, which violates the league’s gambling policy. ESPN has now learned that the player in question is Isaiah Rodgers.

Isaiah Rodgers Reportedly Violated Gambling Policy

According to Sports Handle’s report, the unnamed Colts player placed hundreds of wagers, including ones on the Colts.

Most of the wagering occurred during 2022, with some of it extending into 2023.

ESPN has now learned that the player being investigated by the league is Rodgers, a cornerback and kick returner for the Colts. Rodgers was a sixth-round draft pick for the Colts in 2020.

The Colts released a statement on Monday: “The team acknowledged the inquiry Monday, saying in a statement, “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL Coming Down Hard On Players Who Violate Gambling Policy

The NFL has been coming down hard on players who violate the gambling policy.

In April, Detriot Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, along with Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney,  were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility.

Cephus, Moore, and Berryhill were released by the Lions shortly after the suspensions.

In March 2022, the NFL suspended then-Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the previous season while he was away from the team. Ridley was later traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022.

Colts
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
