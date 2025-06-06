NFL News and Rumors

Colts QB Competition On Pause After Anthony Richardson Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Colts’ quarterback competition in Indianapolis will be put on pause after the shoulder injury to Anthony Richardson.

Anthony Richardson Suffers Shoulder Injury

Richardson has suffered a setback in his quest to win the starting job in Indianapolis.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Thursday that Richardson will miss the remainder of the Colts’ offseason program due to a shoulder injury. This includes the team’s minicamp next week.

Per Steichen, Richardson “experienced pain in his throwing shoulder” after an OTA practice last week. An examination of Richardson’s shoulder revealed an aggravated AC joint, the same one he injured during the 2023 season.

For now, Steichen said the injury will not require surgery. No date has been announced for Richardson’s return, though Steichen expects to have the 23-year-old at some point in training camp this summer.

“We’ll see when he comes back,” Steichen said. “Not gonna put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing, and then we’ll go from there. The good thing is he’s not gonna need a procedure right now.”

Anthony Richardson Must Win QB Job In Training Camp

The Colts drafted Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 pick in 2023.

Despite his inexperience, the Colts hoped Richardson would be their franchise quarterback. Richardson got off to a hot start in his rookie year, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for four. Richardson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.

Richardson’s 2024 season rivaled that of a roller coaster. The young quarterback experienced many ups and downs, highlighted by a terrible completion percentage of 47.7%.

Richardson was benched at one point for Joe Flacco.

Though the Colts still believe in Richardson, general manager Chris Ballard announced that the team planned to bring in another quarterback and hold a competition for the right to start in 2025.

“It’s gotta be the right guy to create real competition,” Ballard said. “But we want to create real competition. I think it’s good for the team. I think it’s good for Anthony.”

The Colts settled on former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a one-year contract in March.

With Richardson out until training camp, Jones will get the first-team reps at the Colts’ minicamp.

