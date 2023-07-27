NFL News and Rumors

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is In The Middle Of Twitter Spat Between His Agent And Owner Jim Irsay

Wendi Oliveros
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

Everyone knows the plight of the NFL running back in 2023.

He faces an undervalued market despite the fact that he pushes his body to the limit for his team.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the running back situation.

He is the first owner to publicly air his opinion, and perhaps he should not have considering he will have his own running back issue in 2024 when 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor is up for a contract extension.

What Irsay Said

He tweeted:

“NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..”

Irsay seems to imply that once the CBA was negotiated, new issues cannot come up to require a reexamination.

He also hints that agents are not helping the situation, or at least from his perspective as an owner, he believes they are selling “bad faith.”

Taylor’s Agent Responds

Malki Kawa, Jonathan Taylor’s agent, wanted to make his point known.

He tweeted:

“Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player”

Conclusion

This is getting awkward.

It seems like this discussion should not be happening on Twitter.

Behind closed doors is a more appropriate setting.

Taylor was the 41st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is playing under the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

The entire contract was valued at $7.8 million.

He won the 2021 NFL rushing awards for yards and touchdowns and was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

It is very clear that this is going to be a messy negotiation if Taylor even gets a contract extension from the Colts.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
