Colts Safety Julian Blackmon’s Injury To Be Evaluated This Week

Julian Blackmon
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon suffered an ankle sprain during their 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. 

He suffered the injury to his ankle on a play during the first half. He did indeed walk off the field on his own, putting little weight on the ankle, however was ruled out for the second half of the game as a precaution.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Blackmon will be evaluated throughout the week.

“Julian (Blackmon) had an ankle sprain, We’ll continue to evaluate this as the week goes on”.

It was seventh round pick Rodney McLeod that replaced the injured Blackmon, and Reich was impressed.

“Rodney really showed up big. I think the first thing you look for in these kind of situations is, is he comfortable out there? Does he look like – is it too big for him? He stepped in there and it was, I don’t want to say easy for him, but the lights weren’t too bright or anything. He stepped in there, had a lot of poise, made plays. Consistently, didn’t have mental errors. So, really encouraged by his play.

