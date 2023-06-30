Colts Waiver Rodgers, Berry Following Gambling Suspensions

The Indianapolis Colts made roster moves on Thursday, waiving cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and pass-rusher Rashod Berry. The decision came as a consequence of the players violating the league’s gambling policy, according to a statement from Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Hard to Be Surprised By The Colts Decision

Ballard emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game, stating that the organization would continue to educate its players, coaches, and staff on the policies and the significant consequences associated with violations.

The NFL responded by imposing indefinite bans on Rodgers, Berry, and free agent Demetrius Taylor for their violations of the league’s gambling policy. The suspensions will last at least until the conclusion of the 2023 season due to their involvement in betting on NFL games during 2022.

Additionally, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for placing non-NFL bets at the team’s facility.

Rodgers’ Apology Not Enough For the Colts to Keep Him

Earlier in June, Rodgers expressed his remorse and took full responsibility for his actions after the NFL initiated an investigation into potential violations of its gambling rules. It was reported that a sportsbook account was opened under an associate’s name, and numerous bets, including wagers on Colts games, were placed over an undisclosed period. The majority of bets ranged from $25 to $50, although there was at least one bet in the low four-figure range. Notably, Rodgers won a $1,000 prop bet on a Colts running back’s rushing yards, according to ESPN.

Rodgers, 25, had spent his first three NFL seasons with the Colts, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2020. He had one year remaining on his rookie contract, which was valued at $3.4 million over four years. In 2022, he started nine games for Indianapolis and returned 18 kickoffs, achieving a career-high three interceptions in 2021.

As for Berry, an undrafted rookie in 2020, his last appearance in the NFL came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. He spent most of 2022 on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before joining the Colts in January. Still, some are pointing out the hypocrisy the NFL displays in disciplinary actions.

The NFL is Cracking Down on Gambling Activity

The NFL has recently imposed suspensions on several players for violating its gambling policy. In April, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and four other players were punished for gambling violations. Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, received a six-game ban for gambling on college sports while at the team facility.

The league remains committed to enforcing its gambling policy, which strictly prohibits personnel from engaging in any form of gambling while in a club or league facility. The NFL has emphasized its gambling protocols during a conference call held earlier in June, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport.