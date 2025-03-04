Commanders Acquire Deebo Samuel For Fifth-Round Pick

The Washington Commanders have officially made a move to get quarterback, Jayden Daniels, some reinforcements. The team has reportedly traded for wideout, Deebo Samuel, from the San Francisco 49ers. In return, the 49ers will receive a fifth-round draft pick. Of course, the trade cannot be officially be processed until March 12th, which is when the new league year begins. Samuel had recently requested a trade from the 49ers after a rather tumultuous season for San Francisco. Samuel’s stock had also plummeted due to nagging injuries over the last couple of seasons. Still, a change of scenery could do the wide receiver some good while also giving the Washington Commanders an extra wrinkle in their offense.

Washington Commanders Trade for Deebo Samuel in Exchange for a Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Deebo Samuel’s Potential With the Washington Commanders

With the Commanders, Samuel could find renewed life. Playing on the other side of star receiver, Terry McLaurin, opposing defenses will no longer be able to divert their sole attention to one wide receiver. Not to mention, it will provide the star phenom, Jayden Daniels, another weapon. A weapon who can be utilized in both the passing and running game.

Remember, Samuel was often used as a gadget type of player in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive attack. Under Kliff Kingsbury, he will get plenty of opportunities to shine, especially with how creative Kingsbury likes to get with his offensive scheme. Both Samuel and McLaurin may be older, but this pairing should still be very effective on paper. Especially since it will take a lot of pressure off of each other. Considering all of this, the Washington Commanders should be an easy lock for a playoff spot come next season.

Washington’s Stock Trending Upward

After a Cinderella-like run last year, no one should be sleeping on the Washington Commanders. Especially with how well Jayden Daniels has played. Daniels has shown the potential to become the next face of the NFL. With a legitimate star receiver duo, Daniels is ready to take the league by storm. Not to mention, the Commanders can now shift their focus to other needs, especially on the defensive end. Darius Slay or Myles Garrett anyone? Regardless, the Washington Commanders are about to make the NFC East a very interesting division. A division that consists of the new Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the ever controversial, Dallas Cowboys. All in all, Deebo Samuel will at least add an extra dimension to the Washington Commanders’ offensive attack.