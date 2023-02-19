Chiefs

Commanders Hire Chiefs’ Bieniemy As OC/ Assistant Head Coach

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Eric Bieniemy is fresh off a Super Bowl Championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he will soon be making a move East to the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders have announced that Eric Bieniemy will be joining their team as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach after the two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant agreed to the role on Saturday.

Bieniemy Leaving Kansas City On Top Commanders Hire Chiefs' Bieniemy As OC/ Assistant Head Coach

After spending five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, Bieniemy will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills without the aid of legendary coach Andy Reid or superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Amidst a competitive pool of more than six other candidates, Bieniemy was chosen by Washington for the coveted role following the Chiefs’ second championship victory in five seasons. Although the 54-year-old NFL veteran has previously interviewed for multiple head coaching positions, his stock was somewhat overshadowed by Reid’s play-calling abilities for an offense featuring two-time MVP Mahomes.

However, with his new role at Washington, Bieniemy now has the chance to step into the limelight and make his mark on the league as a head coach in waiting.

An Expanded Role In Washington

Eric Bieniemy’s new role as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach will allow him to take a hands-on approach to running the team’s offense. Under the guidance of Ron Rivera, the team’s defensive-minded coach, and former linebacker, Bieniemy will have free reign to call plays and manage every aspect of Washington’s offensive strategy.

As he steps into his new role, Bieniemy will inherit a talented lineup of players, including second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who is expected to start in the upcoming season. He will also have running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, as well as top receiver Terry McLaurin, at his disposal.

The Coaching Resume Grows

With a wealth of experience coaching at the college and pro levels, Bieniemy is well-equipped to lead the Commanders to success. He previously worked as a position coach for the Minnesota Vikings and coached running backs with the Kansas City Chiefs for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He also worked at the University of Colorado, where he made a name for himself as a respected coach and leader.

As the 2022 season approaches, fans of the Washington Commanders will be eagerly anticipating Bieniemy’s arrival and hoping that he can help lead the team to victory in a crowded NFC East. With his impressive track record and strong coaching credentials, there’s no doubt that he has what it takes to make an impact and bring the Commanders to new heights.

Topics  
Chiefs Featured Story NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Chiefs

Chiefs
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Chad Henne Announces His Retirement

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 13 2023
Chiefs
playing history chiefs eagles (1)
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Short Playing History of Super Bowl 57 Foes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 8 2023
Chiefs
Super Bowl 57 trophy
What Color Jersey Is Each Team Wearing In Super Bowl 57?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 8 2023
Chiefs
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes To Drink Beer Out Of Cooper Manning’s Boot If Chiefs Win Super Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 7 2023
Chiefs
b0d88ae0-a33c-11ed-9fbf-5ac5aee2c740
Super Bowl Head Ref Known For Lots Of Flags, History with Chiefs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 10 2023
Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds + Past Winners And Odds
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 7 2023
Chiefs
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Five Interesting Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top