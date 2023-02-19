Commanders Hire Chiefs’ Bieniemy As OC/ Assistant Head Coach

Eric Bieniemy is fresh off a Super Bowl Championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he will soon be making a move East to the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders have announced that Eric Bieniemy will be joining their team as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach after the two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant agreed to the role on Saturday.

Bieniemy Leaving Kansas City On Top

After spending five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, Bieniemy will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills without the aid of legendary coach Andy Reid or superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Amidst a competitive pool of more than six other candidates, Bieniemy was chosen by Washington for the coveted role following the Chiefs’ second championship victory in five seasons. Although the 54-year-old NFL veteran has previously interviewed for multiple head coaching positions, his stock was somewhat overshadowed by Reid’s play-calling abilities for an offense featuring two-time MVP Mahomes.

However, with his new role at Washington, Bieniemy now has the chance to step into the limelight and make his mark on the league as a head coach in waiting.

An Expanded Role In Washington

Eric Bieniemy’s new role as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach will allow him to take a hands-on approach to running the team’s offense. Under the guidance of Ron Rivera, the team’s defensive-minded coach, and former linebacker, Bieniemy will have free reign to call plays and manage every aspect of Washington’s offensive strategy.

As he steps into his new role, Bieniemy will inherit a talented lineup of players, including second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who is expected to start in the upcoming season. He will also have running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, as well as top receiver Terry McLaurin, at his disposal.

The Coaching Resume Grows

With a wealth of experience coaching at the college and pro levels, Bieniemy is well-equipped to lead the Commanders to success. He previously worked as a position coach for the Minnesota Vikings and coached running backs with the Kansas City Chiefs for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He also worked at the University of Colorado, where he made a name for himself as a respected coach and leader.

As the 2022 season approaches, fans of the Washington Commanders will be eagerly anticipating Bieniemy’s arrival and hoping that he can help lead the team to victory in a crowded NFC East. With his impressive track record and strong coaching credentials, there’s no doubt that he has what it takes to make an impact and bring the Commanders to new heights.