After firing Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders must hire a new head coach. One candidate has become a huge favorite, according to BetOnline. Below, we explore the odds for the next head coach of the Commanders.
Ben Johnson Is the Favorite To Become Head Coach Of Commanders
Ben Johnson to Washington is as official as you can get without an announcement. https://t.co/JhVCcZm3Co pic.twitter.com/0thHzGwfMx
— Zac (@DCzWall) January 26, 2024
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (-1000) is the massive favorite to become the next head coach of the Commanders.
Johnson has been considered one of the top names on the market for his work in Detroit. This past regular season, the Lions ranked third in total yards (394.8 yards/game), third in passing yards (258.9 yards./game), fifth in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and fifth in scoring (27.1 points/game).
The Commanders are likely waiting for Johnson’s season to end with the Lions to hire him. The Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
Next Commanders Head Coach Odds
So next week will be the second interview with Quinn. Not the 3rd. Also, Ben Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Q38esgE8pR
— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
Behind Johnson, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+250) has the next-best odds. Quinn is set to have a second interview with the Commanders next week.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+1000), Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+1000), and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+1600) round out the top five.
Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Commanders.
|Next Commanders Head Coach
|Odds
|Play
|Ben Johnson
|-1000
|Dan Quinn
|+250
|Bobby Slowik
|+1000
|Mike MacDonald
|+1000
|Eric Bieniemy
|+1600
|Bill Belichick
|+1800
|Mike Vrabel
|+2500
|Kellen Moore
|+5000
|Brian Flores
|+5000
|Frank Smith
|+5000
|Arthur Smith
|+5000
|Jim Schwartz
|+5000
|Aaron Glenn
|+5000
|Todd Monken
|+5000
|Pete Carroll
|+5000
|Steve Wilks
|+5000
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.