After firing Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders must hire a new head coach. One candidate has become a huge favorite, according to BetOnline. Below, we explore the odds for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Ben Johnson Is the Favorite To Become Head Coach Of Commanders

Ben Johnson to Washington is as official as you can get without an announcement. https://t.co/JhVCcZm3Co pic.twitter.com/0thHzGwfMx — Zac (@DCzWall) January 26, 2024

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (-1000) is the massive favorite to become the next head coach of the Commanders.

Johnson has been considered one of the top names on the market for his work in Detroit. This past regular season, the Lions ranked third in total yards (394.8 yards/game), third in passing yards (258.9 yards./game), fifth in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and fifth in scoring (27.1 points/game).

The Commanders are likely waiting for Johnson’s season to end with the Lions to hire him. The Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds

So next week will be the second interview with Quinn. Not the 3rd. Also, Ben Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Q38esgE8pR — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024

Behind Johnson, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+250) has the next-best odds. Quinn is set to have a second interview with the Commanders next week.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+1000), Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+1000), and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+1600) round out the top five.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds Play Ben Johnson -1000 Dan Quinn +250 Bobby Slowik +1000 Mike MacDonald +1000 Eric Bieniemy +1600 Bill Belichick +1800 Mike Vrabel +2500 Kellen Moore +5000 Brian Flores +5000 Frank Smith +5000 Arthur Smith +5000 Jim Schwartz +5000 Aaron Glenn +5000 Todd Monken +5000 Pete Carroll +5000 Steve Wilks +5000

