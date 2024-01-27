NFL News and Rumors

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds: Ben Johnson Becomes Huge Favorite

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

After firing Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders must hire a new head coach. One candidate has become a huge favorite, according to BetOnline. Below, we explore the odds for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Ben Johnson Is the Favorite To Become Head Coach Of Commanders

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (-1000) is the massive favorite to become the next head coach of the Commanders.

Johnson has been considered one of the top names on the market for his work in Detroit. This past regular season, the Lions ranked third in total yards (394.8 yards/game), third in passing yards (258.9 yards./game), fifth in rushing yards (135.9 yards/game), and fifth in scoring (27.1 points/game).

The Commanders are likely waiting for Johnson’s season to end with the Lions to hire him. The Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds

Behind Johnson, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+250) has the next-best odds. Quinn is set to have a second interview with the Commanders next week.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+1000), Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+1000), and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+1600) round out the top five.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds Play
Ben Johnson  -1000 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn  +250 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +1000 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald +1000 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy +1600 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +1800 BetOnline logo
Mike Vrabel  +2500 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +5000 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores  +5000 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith +5000 BetOnline logo
Arthur Smith +5000 BetOnline logo
Jim Schwartz +5000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn +5000 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken +5000 BetOnline logo
Pete Carroll  +5000 BetOnline logo
Steve Wilks +5000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
