Commanders, Terry McLaurin Agree to Three-Year Extension

Terry McLaurin has gotten his wish and will be staying with the Washington Commanders long-term. He and the team have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $96 million contract extension. McLaurin was in the final year of his deal and was seeking a new contract or a trade. Until the team drafted Jayden Daniels last season, McLaurin had dealt with a quarterback carousel ever since entering the league. This makes his production over the years all the more impressive, as he has been one of the Commanders’ most important and consistent playmakers. Now, McLaurin’s production over the past few years has been rewarded with a new, lucrative deal.

Washington Commanders Agree to Three-Year, $96 Million Extension With Star Wide Receiver, Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin’s Importance to the Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has solidified himself as a top-10 wideout in the league. He has the numbers to back up this claim. Throughout his six-year career, he has already posted career totals of 460 receptions, 6,379 receiving yards, 38 receiving touchdowns, and 4.7 receptions per game. Last season, Terry McLaurin was selected to his second career Pro Bowl and was also named a Second-Team All-Pro.

During that campaign, the former Ohio State Buckeye logged 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, 13.4 yards per reception, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 4.8 receptions per game. Additionally, McLaurin recorded a career-best catch percentage of 70.1 percent last season. Terry McLaurin has quietly been one of the best wideouts in the NFL since 2019. With a phenom like Jayden Daniels at the quarterback position, his odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy one day have significantly improved compared to the start of his career. After the team made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last year, the future is extremely bright for Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders.

Does He Improve the Washington Commanders’ Odds?

As of August 25th, 2025, the Washington Commanders have odds of +1,900 to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel. With Terry McLaurin now committed for the long haul, the team can have peace of mind knowing Jayden Daniels’ number-one target will be ready to contribute at a high level. Washington also has a nice mix of veteran talent, meaning the locker room should have some key leaders. The reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles may still be the favorites. However, the Washington Commanders are going to be major contenders for the NFC East this season. Considering all of this, Washington is looking even more dangerous now that Terry McLaurin’s contract dispute has been settled.